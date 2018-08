Novak Djokovic is a dominating tennis player and, at just 27 years old, basically a living legend of his sport. But is he good enough to out-volley an M1 Abrams tank? It looks like we'll never know.

WAIT. WE WILL. Check out this video of Novak Djokovic squaring off on the court against an M1 Abrams tank. Game, set, match, explosions.