Now That’s What I Call Music 37 includes Eminem, Katy Perry, Kesha and more

On Feb. 8, we get not only the 1,285th edition of “Now That”s What I Call Music!” (actually, it”s No. 37), but a new companion title, “Now That”s What I Call the Modern Songbook,” which features adult contemporary hits and titles that weren”t solid radio hits, but the labels hope you”ll want anyway.

This quarter”s “Now That”s What I Call Music” includes major hits from Eminem, Bruno Mars, Pink and more. The developing artists on the collection are Greyson Chance, whom you will recall, is signed to Lady Gaga”s label.

The “Modern Songbook,” includes such “newclassics,” as the label describes them (we think that”s really reaching, plus it”s an oxymoron), as Train”s “Hey Soul Sister” and Colbie Caillat”s “Bubbly,” which is neither new, nor a classic. Okay, we”ll admit we woke on the wrong side of the bed today and just provide the track listing for the two albums below.

NOW That”s What I Call Music! Vol. 37

1. Eminem featuring Rihanna Love The Way You Lie

2. Bruno Mars Just The Way You Are

3. Katy Perry Firework

4. P!nk Raise Your Glass

5. Ke$ha We R Who We R

6. Rihanna Only Girl (In The World)

7. Far East Movement featuring The Cataracs & Dev Like A G6

8. Pitbull featuring T-Pain Hey Baby (Drop It To The Floor)

9. Chris Brown Yeah 3X

10. Edward Maya & Vika Jigulina Stereo Love

11. Willow Whip My Hair

12. Waka Flocka Flame featuring Roscoe Dash & Wale No Hands

13. Trey Songz featuring Nicki Minaj Bottoms Up

14. Mike Posner Please Don”t Go

15. The Ready Set Love Like Woe

16. Taylor Swift Mine

BONUS TRACKS: “NOW What”s Next” New Music Preview

17. Greyson Chance Waiting Outside The Lines

18. Andrew Allen Loving You Tonight

19. Mindless Behavior My Girl

20. Jacob Latimore This Or That



NOW That”s What I Call The Modern Songbook

1. Susan Boyle I Dreamed A Dream

2. Josh Groban Hidden Away

3. Michael Bublé Haven”t Met You Yet

4. Train Hey, Soul Sister

5. Colbie Caillat Bubbly

6. Zac Brown Band Highway 20 Ride

7. Lady Antebellum I Run To You

8. Maroon 5 Misery (Acoustic)

9. OneRepublic Apologize

10. The Fray How To Save A Life

11. Sara Bareilles King Of Anything

12. Sade Soldier Of Love

13. Alicia Keys No One

14. Melody Gardot Who Will Comfort Me

15. Diana Krall The Look Of Love

16. Norah Jones Come Away With Me

17. P!nk Glitter In The Air

18. Kelly Clarkson Breakaway

