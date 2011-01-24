Now That’s What I Call Music 37 includes Eminem, Katy Perry, Kesha and more

#Katy Perry #Chris Brown #Rihanna #Eminem
01.24.11 8 years ago

On Feb. 8, we get not only the 1,285th edition of “Now That”s What I Call Music!” (actually, it”s No. 37),  but a new companion title, “Now That”s What I Call the Modern Songbook,” which features adult contemporary hits and titles that weren”t solid radio hits, but the labels hope you”ll want anyway.

This quarter”s “Now That”s What I Call Music” includes major hits from Eminem, Bruno Mars, Pink and more. The developing artists on the collection are Greyson Chance, whom you will recall, is signed to Lady Gaga”s label.

The “Modern Songbook,” includes such “newclassics,” as the label describes them (we think that”s really reaching, plus it”s an oxymoron), as Train”s “Hey Soul Sister” and Colbie Caillat”s “Bubbly,” which is neither new, nor a classic. Okay, we”ll admit we woke on the wrong side of the bed today and just provide the track listing for the two albums below.

[More after the jump…]

NOW That”s What I Call Music! Vol. 37

1.  Eminem featuring Rihanna                                        Love The Way You Lie
2.  Bruno Mars                                                             Just The Way You Are
3.  Katy Perry                                                               Firework
4.  P!nk                                                                        Raise Your Glass
5.  Ke$ha                                                                     We R Who We R
6.  Rihanna                                                                  Only Girl (In The World)
7.  Far East Movement featuring The Cataracs & Dev       Like A G6
8.  Pitbull featuring T-Pain                                              Hey Baby (Drop It To The Floor)
9.  Chris Brown                                                            Yeah 3X
10.  Edward Maya & Vika Jigulina                                  Stereo Love
11.  Willow                                                                   Whip My Hair
12.  Waka Flocka Flame featuring Roscoe Dash & Wale  No Hands
13.  Trey Songz featuring Nicki Minaj                              Bottoms Up
14.  Mike Posner                                                          Please Don”t Go
15.  The Ready Set                                                       Love Like Woe
16.  Taylor Swift                                                            Mine
BONUS TRACKS: “NOW What”s Next” New Music Preview
17.  Greyson Chance                                                     Waiting Outside The Lines
18.  Andrew Allen                                                           Loving You Tonight
19.  Mindless Behavior                                                    My Girl
20.  Jacob Latimore                                                        This Or That
 
NOW That”s What I Call The Modern Songbook

1.  Susan Boyle                                     I Dreamed A Dream
2.  Josh Groban                                     Hidden Away
3.  Michael Bublé                                   Haven”t Met You Yet
4.  Train                                                Hey, Soul Sister
5.  Colbie Caillat                                    Bubbly
6.  Zac Brown Band                               Highway 20 Ride
7.  Lady Antebellum                               I Run To You
8.  Maroon 5                                          Misery (Acoustic)
9.  OneRepublic                                     Apologize
10.  The Fray                                         How To Save A Life
11.  Sara Bareilles                                 King Of Anything
12.  Sade                                              Soldier Of Love
13.  Alicia Keys                                     No One
14.  Melody Gardot                                Who Will Comfort Me
15.  Diana Krall                                      The Look Of Love
16.  Norah Jones                                   Come Away With Me
17.  P!nk                                               Glitter In The Air
18.  Kelly Clarkson                                 Breakaway
 

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Chris Brown#Rihanna#Eminem
TAGSBRUNO MARSChris BrownColbie CaillatEminemKATY PERRYKESHAMICHAEL BUBLENow that is what I call musicPINKRihanna

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP