Nowhere is safe in new ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 2 poster

Just in case you foolishly believed that a yacht named “Abigail” would protect our heroes from the zombie pandemic, the new key art for the upcoming second season shows that it almost certainly won't:

Yeah, that's a skull hidden in the clouds/sunset. Showrunner Dave Erickson told Variety that the new season, which will have 15 episodes versus the first season's six won't turn into “The Love Boat with zombies” (which, I must admit, I'm disappointed about. That sounds like an awesome show to me), but there will be “a mixture of land and sea.” Mostly sea, though, especially in the first several episodes.

Fear the Walking Dead returns on April 10.