‘Numb3rs’ star added to FOX pilot

CBS hasn’t cancelled “Numb3rs,” but at least one of the long-running procedural’s stars is looking to cover his professional bases.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Krumholtz has landed the lead in an untitled FOX comedy from producer Ron Howard.

Set up through 20th Century Fox TV and Imagine Entertainment, the comedy is set at a district office of the Internal Revenue Service, with Krumholtz playing a proud auditor.

The comedy will be in second position to “Numb3rs” for Krumholtz. the math drama will end its truncated season next month and while CBS executives have said that “Numb3rs” is still in the running for next season, it’s considered at least something of a long-shot.

Krumholtz’s other TV credits include “The Lyon’s Den” and “The Trouble with Normal,” while he’s been seen on the big screen in “The Santa Clause 2” and “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.”