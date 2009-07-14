Nurse: detectives said Jackson’s body had track marks

#Drugs #Michael Jackson
07.14.09 9 years ago

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

LOS ANGELES – A nurse-nutritionist who worked with Michael Jackson says she was interviewed by Los Angeles homicide detectives who told her that needle marks were found on the pop singer’s body.

Cherilyn Lee said Tuesday that she told the detectives that she didn’t see any so-called “track marks” on Jackson’s arms when she provided vitamins and other supplements earlier this year.

Lee also was asked by the detectives Friday if she saw bruising on Jackson. Lee said she didn’t but told police that Jackson’s veins made placing an IV needle difficult, which could result in bruising.

Lee has said that Jackson asked her for a powerful anesthetic to alleviate his insomnia. She said she refused to help him get access to the drug, which was found in his home.

Copyright (2009) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drugs#Michael Jackson
TAGSdoctorDRUGSmichael jacksonnutritionisttrack marks

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP