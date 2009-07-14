Nurse: detectives said Jackson’s body had track marks

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

LOS ANGELES – A nurse-nutritionist who worked with Michael Jackson says she was interviewed by Los Angeles homicide detectives who told her that needle marks were found on the pop singer’s body.

Cherilyn Lee said Tuesday that she told the detectives that she didn’t see any so-called “track marks” on Jackson’s arms when she provided vitamins and other supplements earlier this year.

Lee also was asked by the detectives Friday if she saw bruising on Jackson. Lee said she didn’t but told police that Jackson’s veins made placing an IV needle difficult, which could result in bruising.

Lee has said that Jackson asked her for a powerful anesthetic to alleviate his insomnia. She said she refused to help him get access to the drug, which was found in his home.

