‘Nymphomaniac’ star joins Robert Pattinson in ‘The Childhood of a Leader’

The fresh-faced Stacy Martin bent over backwards (among other positions) to humanize “Young Joe,” a companion to Charlotte Gainsbourg's character, in Lars von Trier's “Nymphomaniac.” While this year's only two-part sex parable isn't earning much love in the way of awards buzz, the model-turned-actress made enough of an impression to catch filmmakers' eyes. Her latest projection pairs her with a leading man that will inevitably catapult her to the mainstream. That's the magic of Robert Pattinson.

Screen Daily reports that Martin has joined the cast of “The Childhood of a Leader,” the directorial debut of “Simon Killer” and “Clouds of Sils Maria” actor Brady Corbet. She'll costar alongside the previously cast Pattinson, Tim Roth and Berenice Bejo in the drama that's set to shoot this Janaury in Budapest.

According to the announcement, “The Childhood of a Leader” is “a chilling fable about the rise of fascism in the 20th Century.” Set in 1918 France, the film tells the story of a young American whose government official father is hired to assist with the Treaty of Versailles. What he witnesses “helps mould his beliefs and the film bears witness to the birth of a terrifying ego.” Martin will play the boy”s French teacher.

Corbet co-wrote the script with Mona Fastvold, who directed their previous project, “The Sleepwalker,” a 2014 Sundance premiere. Pinned to the casting announcement was another promising morsel: The slow-and-steady-andworking-when-he-damn-well-pleases singer-songwriter Scott Walker will compose an original soundtrack for the film.

Before “The Childhood of a Leader” hits screens, Martin will next appear in Ben Wheatley's J.G. Ballard adaptation “High Rise” and promises to involve more clothing than von Trier's recent epic.