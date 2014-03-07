‘Nymphomaniac’ Would Be 100% Better With Googly Eyes

Post Modern Frog hopped – zing! – on the Vandal Eyes bandwagon and added some much needed levity to these absurd 'O' face character posters.

In case you're not familiar with the Vandal Eye movement, it was started by geek extraordinaires Bonnie Burton and Anne Wheaton. The concept is simple enough. Take any inanimate object and turn it into an anthropomorphic personification with googly eyes. OR! Take any serious piece of media, such as these posters, and give them a silly makeover. The trend is so popular online, it's even spawned a series of shirts!

