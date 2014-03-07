‘Nymphomaniac’ Would Be 100% Better With Googly Eyes

03.07.14

Post Modern Frog hopped – zing! – on the Vandal Eyes bandwagon and added some much needed levity to these absurd 'O' face character posters. 

In case you're not familiar with the Vandal Eye movement, it was started by geek extraordinaires Bonnie Burton and Anne Wheaton. The concept is simple enough. Take any inanimate object and turn it into an anthropomorphic personification with googly eyes. OR! Take any serious piece of media, such as these posters, and give them a silly makeover. The trend is so popular online, it's even spawned a series of shirts!

Photo Credit: Post Modern Frog

Photo Credit: Post Modern Frog

Photo Credit: Post Modern Frog

Photo Credit: Post Modern Frog

Around The Web

TAGSgoogley eyesGOOGLY EYESnymphomaniacNymphomaniac postervandal eyes

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP