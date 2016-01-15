Nyssa and Roy Harper ARE coming back to ‘Arrow’ this season

A few weeks ago when I spoke to Katrina Law, she wasn't sure when she would be back on “Arrow”. Now we have an answer. Katrina Law and Colton Haynes will be back for episode 15 of “Arrow”, called “Unchained”.

Nyssa was last seen on “Arrow” episode three, “Restoration”, when Thea (Willa Holland) and Laurel (Katie Cassidy) resurrected her love, Sara Lance (Caity Lotz). Nyssa was so furious that she destroyed the Lazarus Pit. According to the official episode description, Nyssa will be “making her move” in episode 15. That “move” could be her plans to retake the seat of Ra's al Ghul from Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman.)

Colton Haynes is also returning for that episode, thought the episode description doesn't give any clues as to why he is returning to Star City. Colton Haynes character, Roy Harper, was last seen on “Arrow” in the penultimate episode of season 3. Roy and Thea said goodbye to each other after Roy faked the death of the Arrow, and Roy passed on his Arsenal costume to her.

“Arrow” returns to The CW on January 20 at 8/7C.