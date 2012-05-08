C

Listen: O.A.R. and B.o.B collaborative Olympics theme ‘Champions’

05.08.12 6 years ago

I know what you’re thinking. B.o.B. O.A.R. Together at last. And for an Olympic theme song, to boot.

The corporate sponsored-song “Champions” has an accompanying video interspersing sports clips with the two artists in the studio and their entourage nodding in the control room.

O.A.R. is already known for their songs-with-a-message. It’s just that so few of those end with a saxophone line, a la Clarence Clemons. Otherwise, this song seems to have been crafted in a lab, so be inspired at least by the science of entertainment. My favorite part is where Bobby Ray puts his fists up in the air like a boxer and ad-libs “yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah.”

We’ve already won.

