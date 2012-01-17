Odd Future and Tyler, The Creator schedule new 2012 albums

Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All had a big 2011, but 2012’s looking even larger-scale. The hip-hop crew is preparing to release their first album on their own Odd Future record label, have a start date on their Adult Swim Cartoon Network show and individual members will blast off, again, with solo efforts.

First up is OFWGKTA’s mysteriously titled “OF Tape Vol. 2,” with all new music from Tyler, the Creator, Hodgy Beats, Frank Ocean, Leftbrain, Domo Genesis, Mike G, Syd the Kyd and The Internet. It’s out on March 20 and is the group’s first, real, honest-to-God album release, having spent the best of the last two years putting out mixtapes and singles individually.

After a hefty courting period early last year, Odd Future’s choice to put out their own records was obviously fueled by their desire for creative control, corporately; their hell-bent proclivity to offend and their odd live and video behavior could obviously be dampened by a traditional debut album premiere (they’re still getting major distro). That being said, there’s no tracklist or single listed yet. Perhaps it’s all puppy dogs and rainbows from here on out.

The world will know, once the crew hits the road on a 10-date tour in March to support, schedule TBA. Each stop will feature a “pop up store” in each city, in tandem with yet another Odd Future project. “Loiter Squad,” Odd Future’s live-action Adult Swim show, will bow on March 25, and with that audience and merchandising opportunity, I can only imagine the most creative of swag.

A press release also states that fans of Tyler, The Creator’s “Goblins” will soon hear its follow-up. Tyler’s next solo effort “Wolf” will drop “later in the Spring.” Mellowhype (Hodgy and Left Brain) also have their set “Numbers” out in the summer. Frank Ocean’s Def Jam set is in the works.