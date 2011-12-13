Off the Carpet: Against the grain of dystopic claims

It’s an odd time of year. There is a film, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” that has very little hope of securing Oscar consideration and that I can now talk about. But I have nothing to say other than to offer that, in my opinion, it is director David Fincher’s least compelling, most superficial film to date, practice, a craftsman staying in shape with material utterly beneath him and his boredom with it (or was it mine?) showing like the slip of a dress.
Meanwhile, there is another movie, “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close,” that has plenty of potential in the Oscar race and that I cannot talk about.
So what do we talk about? The critics? There’s nothing really left to say. The last film I screened in 2011, “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol?” It’s fun and has great sound design (and good GAWD, Paula Patton is God’s gift). This morning’s BFCA announcement? It was one of the most vanilla, Oscar-forecasting collectives the group has ever managed to cough up.
Though on that, there is something somewhat interesting that stuck out. “Drive,” which received eight Critics’ Choice Movie Award nominations from the BFCA, has been doing remarkably well in the precursor circuit. It’s not just with critics but also with the National Board of Review, which placed the film on its top 10 list. Guy has been anticipating an adapted screenplay and film editing nomination to go along with the expected tip of the hat to Albert Brooks for a little while now, but I find myself wondering if it has the muscle to do even more.
We’re in the early days of the precursor trail, but I find it rather significant that the film and director Nicolas Winding Refn are managing to effortlessly land on lists of Best Picture and Best Director nominees. Ryan Gosling getting a mention from the BFCA was intriguing and just in general, the film is showing obvious staying power.
It takes core passion to get a Best Picture nomination. I don’t know if there will be enough of it in the Academy to land “Drive” the sufficient number of #1 votes, but I think the pendulum has swung more toward that possibility as of late. We’ll see how the guild circuit treats it (SAG nominees are named tomorrow), but it’s just something lingering on my mind.
Similarly, Tilda Swinton is showing a real up-tick for her performance in “We Need to Talk About Kevin.” She’s won her share of awards and is consistently showing up on nominee lists. PR behind her and the film are also being savvy in getting her out to the press at this crucial time. (She got a nice Time Magazine profile recently.) The Best Actress category is a dense seven-horse race (in my view). Glenn Close is falling, Rooney Mara is ascending, the back-and-forth of things making it tough to zero in on a window of opportunity, but Swinton has been a constant since Cannes.
Tom McCarthy’s “Win Win” is popping up here and there, as is “50/50.” This kind of thing is heartening for me, seeing shafts of light in the oppressive darkness of group-think.
And what of “The Tree of Life?” Ever since I saw the film in May I’ve thought, as have many, that a Best Picture Oscar nomination would be a steep uphill climb. But then, those who love it love it, igniting a core of passion that could land it in the race. If there were a guaranteed line-up of 10, I’d have been feeling less reticent about predicting it. Now, however, it’s popping up with the critics (as we might have expected), landing on Best Picture line-ups and even winning the honor with a few groups.
The two most significant critics groups could have made a statement with one of the films that appears to need a leg up. But the New York crowd went with “The Artist” while the LA folks went with “The Descendants” (amid much in-fighting, I hear), two well-established elements of the season. No, the critics’ collective job isn’t to dictate the conversation of awards season, nor should it be. But I don’t think it’s a good thing to fade indistinguishably into the season and merely be a cog in the wheel, either.
This week brings the aforementioned SAG announcement as well as the HFPA’s revelation of this year’s Golden Globe nominees. Interspersed will be any and every critics group looking to have their say, hoping to stand out in some way.
We’ll see if it all means anything after the dust settles.
Guy and I have run a comb through the Contenders section in the wake of the week’s precursor announcements. The sidebar predictions reflect those changes.
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Interesting to see Brad Pitt moving up the ranks in your Supporting Actor predictions. I’ve suspected since the NY critics awarded him for both films that he may be a strong contender for a double nomination. If HFPA liked Tree of Life I would suspect they’d be all over him. might be a momentum builder…
After BFCA and the early critics awards, is Gary Oldman in trouble?
Yep the consistency with which I see Drive popping up actually has me thinking that it might get into Best Director if not Picture.
The critics have treated War Horse & specially Dragon Tattoo awards-wise pretty indifferently. I know Dragon Tattoo is dead in top races but Kris, is War Horse really strong? Critics don’t really seem to be giving a shit about it.
Meh, War Horse will get plenty of nominations, but I expect it won’t get many wins. It doesn’t have the goods to take on The Artist. Honestly, anyone not predicting The Artist to win BP needs to seriously reevaluate their predictions. It’s really a no-brainer at this point. The race is far less “wide-open” than many people are claiming.
Not only is The Artist loved by audiences, but the critics are also giving it plenty of awards. That’s a deadly combo and something even The King’s Speech didn’t achieve in the precursor stage.
And I hated The Artist, so I’m certainly not biased.
I don’t think War Horse needs critical approval, honestly. The critics will likely slap Extremely Loud around, too, but it’ll be okay (I think).
Brock: The Oscar race isn’t decided in December. It works against The Artist that it is peaking this early.
One thing working against The Artist is that it’s a foreign production and if Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon could not take the BP, could The Artist take it? Pretty interesting race to me still although The Artist is by far the frontrunner but could still face an upset like The Social Network
Kris, I keep reading that this film or that film doesn’t need critical support. Is half the field really going to be made up of movies that aren’t getting critical support (War Horse, EL8IC and to a degree The Help)? That doesn’t strike me as being the case in recent years.
when do the globes announce nominees kris?
i still feel like its an interesting season, right now it looks like a 3 way race between the artist, hugo, and the descendents. i think anything is still possible at this point though
Thursday morning at 8:30 EST.
Yea I guess Drive might take that cool slick genre spot over something like The Girl with The Dragon Tattoo. I still don’t think the academy will respond to it that well, but then again I thought the same for Black Swan. Though Black Swan was overlooked for technical aspects that it deserved.
Going by your #1 predictions for the acting categories…
Dujardin: 39 years old.
Davis: 46 years old.
Redgrave: 72 years old.
Plummer: 82 years old.
Average: 59,75 years old.
They’d be the oldest Oscars in quite some time! Not complaining or anything, but maybe they’ll lean towards the younger somewhere down the line? Especially in Best Supporting Actress, which is still looking too spread in my opinion. Bérénice Bejo or Jessica Chastain could turn into strong frontrunners given both are in films aiming towards BP, unlike Redgrave.
But hey, if the performances are that good, let them win their awards regardless their age. There’s no need for another Witherspoon > Huffman rage.
Witherspoon totally > Huffman.
War Horse IS popping up in Best Picture in a lot of the smaller critics awards. There are Spielberg notices. It seems ell-liked and appreciated by the critics, thus far. But it’s not getting any acting nods and very few adapted screenplay nods. That’s why it seems to be fairing less than the other big 3 or 4. BUT, as Kris said, it’s more of an industry film than critics darling. That might’ve been different if War Horse was on masterpiece level (something like a Schindler’s, I would think).
Exactly!WAR HORSE has the appropriate respect from the critics but it does not need to be critical darling. It is indeed an industry film but ,i think, first and foremost a blockbuster. A good old fashioned popular and moving film. So, yes, many nominations ahead.
Is the problem with War Horse that you care about the horse more than the actors?
I don’t think that’s particularly a problem.
Yeah, isn’t that the point?
OK, watched THE IRON LADY last night. LOL If anyone calls this a “race” they are nuts. Streep kills in it! The film is ho-hum but she is astonishing. Her performance is everything best actress Oscar winners are made of. She plays Thatcher in a span of decades, has dramatic and emotional scenes and gives her biggest screen turns EVER. This is race is over. As respected as Davis is, the technical merits don’t even compare. As vibrant as Williams is a Marilyn, again, pales in comparison. As someone mentioned before, not having a clear alternate to vote against Streep(as some do), will only benefit Streep.
I thought the embargo on Extremely Loud was up until today. What date is it, then?
In my book, that’s the movie to keep an eye on. They LOVE Daldry, love Hanks and Bullock, and according to a couple of sources the kid Horn is pretty good in it. (Even Kris hinted on this, vaguely so.)
So my bet on Best Picture is a toss up between The Artist and Extremely Loud. Or Weinstein Vs. Rudin Part II.
Tomorrow for thoughts and passing commentary. The 18th for full reviews.
Drive is number 11 for me right now, right behind Tree of Life and Tinker Tailor. It could take Tinker Tailor’s spot (BAFTAs will probably help that movie though) as being the “smart and calculated” movie.
I know you said you weren’t feeling inspired to write up a review for Dragon Tattoo but I’m really curious to know why you didn’t like it! So many other critics are foaming at the mouth for the film and Mara.
The Las Vegas Film Critics have selected Refn as best director, Williams’ as best actress, and Brooks as supporting. BOOM! There’s another.
I’d actually been thinking that Refn could slide in as the first lone director in several years. As you say, not sure if there’s quite enough passion for the film in best picture, but the director’s branch nominated David Lynch for Mulholland Drive, an equally stylised representation of Los Angeles… hmmm. I can only hope.