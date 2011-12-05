Off the Carpet: Contenders hope to stand out against big spending and buzz-heavy pics

Tying Bennett Miller’s “Moneyball” to the times has been a bit of a dubious game of connect the dots to me all season long. Much as I love the film (which walked away with two key prizes at last week’s New York Film Critics Circle awards vote). I respect that there are universal truths therein, but I think thrusting the faux gravitas of zeitgeist onto it is a stretch.
Nevertheless, I think the film does speak to a more specific and, for our purposes, applicable idea: awards season campaign spending.
Reading through Patrick Goldstein’s recent column at the Los Angeles Times calling for a luxury tax on studios that spend over a pre-determined cap (good idea), it got me thinking of what it takes to stand out in an Oscar season, the creativity involved, and indeed, the creative spending. Not everyone can be the New York Yankees this time of year, but with the right brain trust, anyone can be the Oakland Athletics.
The thing about Oscar season is that it’s not about getting people to like your movie. It’s about getting people to watch your movie. Anne and I are always talking on Oscar Talk about the intimidating pile of screeners that accumulates on voters’ shelves every year. Everyone is going to watch “War Horse,” “The Artist,” “The Help” — movies everyone is talking about. The trick is getting people to put your movie into the player, too.
So you get creative.
J.C. Chandor’s “Margin Call,” for instance, landed at Sundance way back in January. An October 21 limited release was set but it was in danger of losing ground to the more visible awards heavies of the fall. A video-on-demand release strategy has kept it not only relevant, but caused it to appear unique amid the fray. Sitting there on television for an affordable eight bucks, it has not only reached a significant audience but has become a story as a result.
Another example of standing out — not that a film from a recently Oscar-nominated director and a movie star billing necessarily needs to — is Jason Reitman’s “Young Adult.” This was more an example of a movie that needed to wade into the season rather than make a festival splash. The pop-up screening strategy did that and it made the film a talking point and a unique element of the usual business of things.
Some films have inherent qualities that are merely embossed as a marketing ploy. The NC-17 rating for “Shame” is probably the most effective tool in its arsenal right now, because people are talking about it. The curiosity factor triggers and suddenly you’ve hooked a member who’s watching the film. Maybe he or she will loathe it, but you’ve at least got their consideration, and that’s more than half the battle.
“We Bought a Zoo” sneaked over the Thanksgiving weekend to build buzz. “Midnight in Paris” stayed in theaters until it became Woody Allen’s highest-grossing film and delayed its DVD release until the Christmas holiday. Everyone is looking to stand out in some small way.
There’s also the oldest trick in the book: the re-release. The Weinstein Company gave that a shot this year with “Sarah’s Key.” But while there may have been a slim chance of getting Kristin Scott Thomas into the Best Actress conversation for the film, the goal might have been adding more box office dollars by creating the aura of “awards contender” around it (a classic Weinstein strategy that is pretty much standard for any number of smaller contenders these days).
Which brings up an interesting point. The Oscars were created as a marketing ploy from day one. It was about getting people to come see more films. The appreciation of art and business have always gone hand-in-hand. And often, in the modern climate, the seal of Oscar recognition is merely a tool for generating cash flow.
But even after all that, getting there can ultimately be too pricey. Eventually it boils down to the simple question: Is it worth it? “The Wackness” and “The Greatest Movie Ever Sold” producer Keith Calder put it rather succinctly on Twitter last week:
“I believe in campaign finance reform, lobbying reform and award season campaign reform. Low grossing quality films have to choose between losing money because of the cost of campaigning or not being a viable contender. I say this as a producer with no film in the race, just observing the race is rigged. The cost of the campaign drastically outweighs the benefits of being nominated, and often the benefits of winning.”
Sometimes the smartest business play is just hoping you get on base on — gasp! — merit alone.
Guy and I have run a comb through the Contenders section once again. The sidebar predictions reflect thouse changes.
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Guy has Leo DiCaprio at 7th on the Best Actor list. I suspect Woody Harrelson might even have an edge on him right now and perhaps Leo is more likely battling Ryan Gosling for the 8th position. It isn’t looking good for Leo is it?
I took him out of my top 5 as well, because for whatever reason, Fassbender seems to be becoming a lock for a nomination, which would mean it’s DiCaprio and Oldman at the bottom, and I think Oldman would have the advantage there. It’s a shame really, I don’t think “J. Edgar” is half bad and DiCaprio is doing really exceptional work. I don’t think he’s without a chance, but I don’t think it’s going to be an easy road through the rest of the season.
I have to disagree with you on the latter part of you’re response. I think J. Edgar was almost completely bad. I really do love Leo too so I’m disappointed to say it but I thought he just barely made it out of the film alive. I found that film aesthetically troubling. Downright ugly to be honest. I think the reason Leo seems to be dropping is that no one really cares enough to back the film.
The more and more I think about it, I do think Leo still has a good shot. Think about Stanley Tucci in Lovely Bones. He was the best part of a pretty bad adaptation. The film was not well received and was somewhere along the lines of J. Edgar’s RT score. Tucci was still nominated. I know the supporting actor category is always more wide open compared to the lead actor category, but I think it’s possible if ENOUGH people rally around it. He’s going to need as much support as possible. But he’s out of the country filming Gatsby so he isn’t likely to do a lot of campaigning… we’ll see what happens. I do hope he’s nominated though.
And speaking of J. Edgar- I saw it again yesterday and I still cannot believe ANYONE working on the film thought Armie Hammer’s aging makeup was a good idea.
On a best actor note, is Brad Pitt not looking more likely as a double nominee?
Looking at the top contenders for best picture, this might be the most mediocre set since the year Crash won.
I’m praying for “Moneyball” to give it at least a bit of heft, and I continue to find it baffling that it’s not being taken seriously as a BP nominee.
I happen to believe Capote is an excellent film, and Brokeback Mountain obviously has very vocal advocates. 2005 was probably a stronger year than 2006 or 2008.
Brokeback is very good, GNGL is solid but I found the other three nominees lacking. 2006 was not too good either but better than 2005.
By 2008 I’ll assume you mean the Slumdog year. I think Slumdog, Ben Button and Milk are better than any films on the side bar right now except Hugo.
Wow, I agree with every single line above entirely… except the last one. “Hugo” is nowhere near as good as any of those 3 films, the first was on my top ten of that year and the later 2 both on my top 10 of the decade.
Then you like BB and Milk a lot more than me. I enjoy them well enough though.
The 2005 slate was excellent. All five were on my Top 10 list that year.
Maybe 2005 was just a crappy year then?
Nah, because you could easily make another (or two) just-as-worthy lineup(s) out of “Caché,” “The Constant Gardener,” “Walk the Line,” “Millions,” “The Squid and the Whale,” “2046,” “A History of Violence,” “King Kong,” and the very dear to my heart “Thumbsucker.”
Is anyone else getting the feeling that Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close is going to flop? That trailer really did nothing for me and the poster is just horrendous. It’s been out of my lists for any nominations for weeks now, but obviously I’m speculating sight unseen. Best Picture for me right now looks like:
The Help
The Descendants
The Artist
Hugo
Midnight In Paris
War Horse
Harry Potter
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
Best Actor is so much tougher now than it looked two months ago, I think the locks right now are Oldman,Fassbender and Pitt, Clooney & Dujardin are widely considered locks but I could see them getting tossed by the academy for something more surprising.
Fassbender
Pitt
Oldman
DiCaprio
Gosling (Drive)
Where is the buzz for Glenn Close? I think she’s out.
Streep
Davis
Williams
Theron
Mara
I love the inclusion of Drive in Adapted screenplay, I could see this splashing in as a bigger contender than anyone expected when it was released especially now that The Ides of March has sort of faded from the spotlight. I wouldn’t be shocked to see it slip in to Best Picture alongside or instead of Girl with the Dragon Tattoo to help balance out of the fluffy fair that seems like a sure thing at this point.
How is Shailene Woodley not a lock but Berenice Bejo is!? Rooney Mara at #6 ? She must be good :o. Not rooting for her though..Can;t wait to hear the verdict on Bullock in Loud&Close..:)
You’d have to ask Guy. He handles supporting actress.
First, there’s a difference between “good bet” and “lock.” To be honest, I think all the top four women in that category are looking good for a nom, so you probably have a point. I have Bejo ahead because she’s working the circuit hard, and I’d say her film has a bit more heat right now. She could win, I think; Woodley can’t.
I have a feeling Moneyball could make a comeback, but I think we’re all looking at Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close to see how the BP field plays out.
What you said about Dragon Tattoo on Twitter has managed my expectations, but I’m looking very forward to it still. Don’t think it will be nominated though.
OK, I just got back from ‘The Descendants’ …
what a limp pile of mehhhh. Holy crow. How this film is remotely in discussions for Best Picture of the year is BEYOND me.
I loved Sideways, but I don’t even want to make this a Payne thing. I couldn’t have been more bored throughout this film. It never elevated to something interesting, for me. It was depressing (but not in a cathartic way, for me).
Clooney was adequate (nice crying scene). The kids (Woodley included), unlikeable. Greer? Stellar, but not in it enough. Forster, ditto.
I just can’t believe the critics have rallied behind this movie and that it will likely get 6-7 nominations for Oscars. It won’t be on any of my top 10 lists.
I haven’t felt this way about such a well-reviewed film since ‘A History of Violence’.
Sorry, I just had to get this off my chest. I just got home from seeing it and signed in to incontention to vent.
I wish Payne got this love for Election
Take a deep breath there cowboy! Maybe you need to see it more than once. The second time I saw it, I certainly appreciated it more. I don’t think it will make my top 10… maybe top 20 but that’s still a stretch. So, I do agree with you half-way. I’m in the “confused camp” when it comes to the massive love for this film and The Artist. Maybe I’m super deranged but so far my top 5 films this year have either been very violent and eery (Drive, MMMM, Young Adult) or kid friendly (Super 8, The Muppets). I liked The Tree of Life 10x more than The Descendants.
No, you’re right, Laura. Perhaps I did need to take a breath. I was just so anxious to write something about the film. My initial response does come across quite harshly. I guess I was just disappointed by the film, and confused as to why it has received such praise. I found it decently acted (by most), nice to look at, but flat and unaffecting.
I agree with you about the unaffecting part. I mostly admired the acting, especially Woodley who really surprised me with her terrific performance. Like I mentioned earlier, I too don’t get all the love for the film– it’s well made and superbly acted but so are 5-6 other films that aren’t receiving nearly enough attention. To each their own, I guess!
With all due respect to you and countless others – I’m definitely in the minority – aside from the gimmicky crying under the water scene and cursing like a sailor, I didn’t see anything special about Woodley’s performance that many girls couldn’t have achieved. Just my opinion. :)
The Hollywood Foreigh Press Association must’ve voted for the Sugar Bowl.
Kris, please correct Mr. Hazanavicius’s first name! It’s Michel, not Michael!
I don’t understand why so many people insist on putting commas in “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.” It’s a title, not a list.
Titles can still use commas.
They can, but they tend not to when they can be avoided. TTSS does not have commas in it.
JonnyBon – All written correspondence from Focus features regarding the film contains commas, as do all texture references to the film on its official website: [focusfeatures.com]
The title on the poster does not include commas, but the title on book covers has ALWAYS included commas on any edition one might happen to own.
-Daniel
It’s actually a list that is a title.
Yes, I don’t understand why so many people insist on punctuating things correctly. It’s so annoying.
“but like so many leading actress portrayals this year, it’s surrounded by a lackluster film.”
Kris, does that mean you didn’t really like the film?? Embargo schembargo.
I think at this point, the only top contender in the Best Actress category that isn’t in a weak film is Charlize Theron and that makes me so happy!! :) Still hoping Williams’ wins though. A little bummed to see Olsen slipping out of the conversation but I guess it was bound to happen. Is Mara better than her (come on come on you can tell us…)?
Quality notwithstanding, I think actress is down to 7 (Streep, Davis, Williams, Theron, Close, Swinton, Mara). Michelle Yeoh is nowhere to be found. And though Felicity Jones & Elizabeth Olsen may pop-up at BFCA, Globes, or even SAG, I don’t see either of them being nommed for the Oscars.
That fifth slot is going to be a blood bath! Haha. Probably between Close and Mara? If Theron moved up a slot, which she should.
Or Swinton. Can’t exclude her. My bad.
“Sometimes the smartest business play is just hoping you get on base on — gasp! — merit alone.”
Kris, that’s like saying “Why don’t poor people just make more money?” It sounds nice, but it’s not that easy. The small contenders who sneak into the race never do it on merit alone, no matter how good they are. Animal Kingdom and Biutiful made it into the acting race last year. Were Jackie Weaver and Javier Bardem great? Of course, but if they hadn’t gotten huge pushes from their studios they never would have been in the running.
If we want more small independent films to be Oscar contenders we need to change the system. Of course, since the people who run the system (AMPAS and the major studios) have no desire to change the system, it’s never gonna happen.
It’s not like saying that at all. It’s not detrimental to NOT get an Oscar nomination. It’s an award in a sea of them. Of course the system needs to be changed, but I’m arguing about it as it exists. So odd to criticize that line, really.
And the point about merit was obviously a nudge at idealism.