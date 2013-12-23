Off the Carpet: Could David O. Russell finally strike Oscar gold with frizzy ‘American Hustle?’

With a massive wave of precursor announcements behind us, a consensus – that may or may not match the Academy’s ultimate perspective on the year – has formed: “12 Years a Slave,” Steve McQueen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cate Blanchett, Jared Leto and Lupita Nyong’o. That’s obviously profoundly “12 Years”-heavy, and the film has managed the most adapted screenplay wins so far, too. But we’ll have to see if that’s how it plays out on March 2.
We’ve defended the consistent updating of The Circuit already, but to reiterate, consensus matters. In the various regional assessments, you begin to see what is the most generally agreeable choice, notable in a system like the Academy’s that uses preferential balloting. And McQueen’s landmark drama could absolutely qualify at the end of the season. But frankly, it could be that a film that takes the edge off finds more traction, and while once upon a time I surmised that it might be Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” it could actually be that David O. Russell’s “American Hustle” is the broad play to beat.
“Hustle” is a crowd-pleaser. It’s full of contemporary Hollywood legends. It’s just the right amount of introspective and character-driven to posture as art, while its entertainment credentials are beyond reproach (very successful expansion this weekend at the box office with nine figures domestic not out of the question). I’m not calling it for “Hustle” because a) I still think “Gravity” becomes the obvious choice when the dust has settled (while Warner Bros. won’t likely screw up the campaign by calling for worship), and b) it’s silly to get hung up on potential Best Picture winners in December, even if all the cards on the table.
I liked the movie just fine but didn’t see it connecting on an awards level, particularly when the filmmaker it borrows from had a massive zeitgeist play coming down the pike behind it. But I was wrong. The film is playing with many voters and its low stakes make it, again, a crowd-pleaser. I don’t mean that at all as a backhanded compliment; I’ve said it’s an entertaining piece ever since I walked out of that first screening, albeit one that doesn’t to me feel at home in the Oscar season. Yet here it is, a BFCA-nominations co-leader, a possible consensus choice that could catch its stride at the perfect time.
But first thing’s first. Academy members get their ballots on Thursday and have the remainder of the holiday to settle on nominations before it’s pencils down on Jan. 8, 2014. We’ll all find out what they were thinking on Jan. 16, and any of those three films – “12 Years a Slave,” “Gravity” and “American Hustle” – could end up leading the tally. But don’t sleep on “Saving Mr. Banks,” which may have turned out a weak showing on the circuit so far but could easily spark in various craft categories that could help bring its number up to eight or nine.
I’ll be very interested to see how the (presumed) lower portions of the ballot fill out. I don’t know, for instance, whether “Her” is going to play for the Academy like it has for critics. I don’t know how much support that SAG ensemble nomination really indicates for “Dallas Buyers Club.” I haven’t had the “Inside Llewyn Davis” and “Wolf of Wall Street” conversations with a lot of voters because most of them are just getting around to the movies.
On the flip side, I wonder if “Before Midnight” has enough early-year residue to “surprise.” I wonder if evident love for “Fruitvale Station” pans out on the ballot, and frankly how Harvey Weinstein’s entire slate will end up represented. And I’m curious where a late-comer like “Lone Survivor” that plays well to the “meat and potatoes” crowd could land.
This time of year, voters are just staring down that daunting stack of screeners and looking at the crib sheet the early conversation influencers have whittled down for them. But there are some films I’d like to speak up for, that are lingering on down the stack and deserve to be seen now, not way after the fact with a, “Man, I wish I had gotten to that sooner.”
Like Jeff Nichols’ “Mud,” for instance. I know it was seen early enough in the season by most (it was the first official Academy screener of the year) and that it has fans in people like Robert Duvall and Martin Scorsese. It was certainly part of the conversation at Telluride, where a number of Academy members turned out to kick off the season with screenings of movies like “12 Years a Slave” and “Gravity” that would ultimately box little guys like “Mud” out of the conversation. But it’s one of 2013’s gems and Nichols is going places. Academy members could do a lot worse than to find a place for him in the original screenplay field or in fact the film on the Best Picture list.
All of that, too, could be said for “Before Midnight” and “The Place Beyond the Pines,” but then there’s “Out of the Furnace.” The critics have done a real disservice in dismissing this film, in my humble opinion, and Bale’s performance seems almost objectively better than his work in “American Hustle” (which is to take nothing away from his “Hustle” turn, which almost seems like it’s in another movie, or that it wants to be). Really, everyone in the “Furnace” cast is firing on all cylinders, and because of the critics, Academy members might not see it as a priority. But ask anyone from William Friedkin to Owen Moverman, Bennett Miller to Martin Scorsese; indeed, it appears to be a filmmaker’s film, if not one for the pontificating class.
I don’t dare hold out a hope for consideration of “This is the End” as more than a mere summer comedy, but I would love for “All is Lost” to be seen as more than a Robert Redford one-man show. I will be truly heartbroken if the sound branch doesn’t speak up for it, and I would love to see the cinematographers or the directors spark to it as well. It’s going to be remembered, eventually, as a cinematic buoy for our times. I would also love to see the actors take to James Franco’s work in “Spring Breakers,” which some critics have supported and perhaps, thankfully, legitimized for more than a few voters. But I won’t hold my breath on that, either.
Those are just humble suggestions, of course. This is their party and it’s best to just make peace with that.
So with that all squared away, the Contenders section has been updated and tidied just in time for the holiday. We won’t bother addressing it again until the new year so look for another assessment of the season at the start of 2014 after the PGA and WGA have added to the equation.
Having just seen AH last night, I kinda cant believe the critical stamp it has received. Its certainly fun when its not confusing and unwieldly. It certainly has very good performances, though nothing win-worthy in my opinion. It looks/sounds great, as do many other superior films. I just dont get it. What are the critics seeing that Im not. Another word on that, though the movie will likely make very good money, it only has a B+ CinemaScore from audiences; which may not sound bad. But I hear that word of mouth isnt over-the-moon. Theres a slight feeling of disappointment. And though the public doesnt vote obviously, I cant think of another film winning Best Picture in recent times that hasnt had at least an A- or A CinemaScore. I believe the likes of Argo, Artist, and Kings Aspeech all had As or A+s.
I had the exact same thought when I saw the CinemaScore. B+ is not great, considering how generous those audiences are. In a way I wonder if the critical raves have hurt it because every single person I know who has seen it has said the exact same thing–the critics are crazy. It’s a fine, cute movie but nowhere near the same level as the other Best Picture potentials.
After seeing American Hustle this past Friday , most of this film felt bloated , bland , and most of the acting performances were not in synch- they felt like performances from a different film . I felt David O. Russell relied to heavily on music montages because he knew his film wasn’t strong and tight ( I fell asleep several times during the film . ) .
As for the film’s performances , not one of the actors deserve an Oscar nomination. Jennifer Lawrence played her role broadly and over-the-top to the point of a caricature with no deepness and no sincerity . Plus , jennifer’s dialect was consistently off , and her lip-lock with Amy Adams was very anticlimactic . Hilariously , it felt like Bradley Cooper , Jeremy Renner , and Amy Adams were out of their depth, and they seemed confused about their performances . Surprisingly , Christian Bale gave his most lackadaisical and unappealing turn to date ( Even Joaquin Phoenix made a very boring character watchable in Her . ) . Sadly , the cast had no genuine chemistry ( no chemistry between Christian & Jennifer and zero chemistry between Amy & Christian and Bradley & Amy . ) . That immediately makes a movie fail big time . I truly believe the critics wanted to over-praise this film because of the director and the cast . But , it was all a big letdown . From now on , I will stop relying on critics and trust my instincts .
Agree with the above. I enjoyed some of the performances but none are Oscar-worthy. Amy Adams was actually kind of bad. Jennifer Lawrence was fun but shallow. Jeremy Renner might have been my favorite.
I agree. Kris’s initial review (I know, I know – they aren’t reviews) was dead on. It’s pretty entertaining (though to me, it’s still pretty spotty in that regard, with some real highlights – especially with Louis C.K.’s moments – along with some real lowlights), but it also isn’t anything new or interesting. It is enormously derivative, and also contains Amy Adams’s worst performance in a long time. Much like SLP last year, I just don’t get the hype.
Oh, and I agree with ERIKE, Jeremy Renner was for sure best in show.
I saw it yesterday as well. Very entertaining, but I too don’t really understand the Oscar talk. If this had come out in say march of this year I doubt voters would remember it
Now that the film is actually out, I suspect we’ll see a turn in the tide. Everyone I know who saw it this weekend said the same thing: Way overhyped. I suspect it will still do well nominations-wise, but won’t clinch the win.
Deja vu (SLP)?
I will say this, American Hustle definitely has the Wolf Of Wall Street beat. After your initial viewing Kris, you threw it out of the Top 10 everywhere and said it wasn’t an awards movie and all that.
And then come the critics. The critics have really championed the film. It has fantastic reviews, has been praised by all the big critics who matter, has made very high profile Top 10’s, has been consistently placing very high in year end critics polls and is getting nominations mentions from most regional critics.
In short it is a formidable contender and has a lot of credibility. Its not like some cheap Academy film, it has a lot of critical cache.
Wolf of Wall Street is way behind in prestige and acclaim.
But I agree that Gravity can still spark in a very big way and of course is enormously critically acclaimed as well.
So for once, 3 films duking it out – 12YAS, AH and G all have big critics champions.
It is a formidable contender…for now. But I’m already hearing so much “that’s it???” from audiences after it’s opening weekend, I don’t see it having legs. I think Kris’ initial assessment was dead-on. It’s a marathon, not a sprint and the backlash has already begun.
Perhaps I’m in the In Contention minority but I loved American Hustle. I’m normally quite indifferent to most of its cast, Renner, Adams, Cooper but I thought they all were great. I’m fully behind another Oscar win for Lawrence.
Kris – Question about the opening paragraph. I was under the impression that Cuarón had won a few more critics groups than McQueen. I know it’s not wise to predict BP/BD splits but with critics at least Gravity seems to have the edge over 12 Years A Slave for Best Director.
Someone would have to do the math but it seemed to me I was writing McQueen’s name a LOT over the last couple weeks. I imagine it’s close. But you could be right. A split isn’t happening this year, though.
How so sure?
McQueen has been winning more recently (and placing as runner-up almost every time when he hasn’t won), but I think Cuarón is indeed ahead.
A split just seems wrong. Either Gravity is the overall pleaser and takes both or the weight of 12 Years carries it through. Miss on making history by rewarding Cuaron and not McQueen? Can’t imagine. Give McQueen director but Gravity picture? That also sounds off. But hey, anything can happen.
Yeah, I think it’s either going to be this film or 12 Years a Slave when it all comes down to Best Picture, and the SAG ensemble nods only solidified that sentiment to me. I’m sure they will both take home best picture at the Golden Globes, and the Academy could very likely go for McQueen’s film since it’s the one they would deem important, but if the voters are really that hesitant to watch that film then I could see American Hustle taking it. Plus, the Academy really seems to love David O. Russell these days.