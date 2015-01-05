Off the Carpet: Five films have universal industry and guild support so far

So far, four industry groups have announced nominations this year: the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), the American Cinema Editors (ACE), the Art Directors Guild (ADG) and the Producers Guild of America (PGA). And so far, only five films have been recognized by all four groups: “Birdman,” “Gone Girl,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “The Imitation Game” and “Nightcrawler.” (Nominations for the Annie Awards have also been announced, but none of these films received support there for obvious reasons.) That grouping is probably not what we were expecting.
Let's talk screeners, and specifically about “Selma” first. A lot will be made of its miss today with the PGA. What I think it reveals, as will a DGA snub of Ava DuVernay, is that voting bodies are far too dependent on screeners. Granted, this is a very late-breaking film. DVDs could not be made until mid-December and then, only a select number were sent: to the Academy. (Update: Just a note, Pathé is handling outreach in the UK and apparently screeners were sent to BAFTA.) It's hard to get out to the theater over the holiday. Etc. But we're seeing an interesting test case here, because at the end of the day, I'll still be shocked if the film doesn't land in a number of key Oscar categories.
Screeners for “Interstellar,” meanwhile, didn't hit doorsteps until just before the close of the year. But its fate appears more sealed than ever with the PGA miss. It certainly wasn't for lack of trying. It just didn't connect, or it needed more time to marinate. It has its fans (producers Ron Yerxa and Albert Berger, for instance, just hosted a screening last night). But a number of films are angling for that passion play this year and, well, there's only so much passion to go around.
“Nightcrawler,” meanwhile, is certainly the least likely suspect on that list of movies above. Part of it, as I've already written, has to do with the film catching hold at exactly the right time and playing like gangbusters on screener. People love it, as in number-one-votes-on-ballots love. At this point I don't think too many should be shocked if it does manage the trick and become Open Road's first Best Picture nominee to date.
Screeners for “American Sniper” went out super early, not long after the AFI Fest premiere and ahead of the Academy screening (which is rare). Warner Bros. was Johnny on the spot with it, helped along certainly by the fact that the film was ready to go sooner than “Selma” (whose AFI debut was a work in progress, not a completed product). Eastwood's film is strong, and again, timing is key here.
“Birdman” and “The Imitation Game” are thoroughbreds in the race, but “Gone Girl” is hanging on, too, despite the fact that the studio couldn't quite run the campaign it would have liked to thanks to director David Fincher's controlling ways on the marketing side. And that's not a huge deal to me, really, because the film – any film – should sink or swim on its own merit. But will this be akin to “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” a movie celebrated for its parts that doesn't come together as anyone's true favorite – i.e., a Best Picture nominee – in the final analysis? I wonder.
Which brings me to “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” Let the record show that Greg Ellwood keeps nudging me to chalk it up in the predictions. He's stuck by his favorite film of the year from the beginning. I need a little more, though. “Moonrise Kingdom” did alright in the lead-up, though admittedly missed a few beats “Grand Budapest” has unsurprisingly nailed. Nothing about this film's trajectory so far should be a surprise to anyone. A Directors Guild nomination, however, would get my attention.
Which brings me to the rest of the schedule. I covered this once, but to review, the writers, cinematographers and costume designers will announce nominees Wednesday. The makeup artists and hairstylists will speak up Thursday. Two days after the Golden Globes, the sound mixers and directors will announce next Tuesday, with the visual effects artists and the sound editors coming in the following day. The next 10 days will be the definitive statement from industry groups, which have crossover with Academy membership.
And even then, again, timing. None of these groups received “Selma” screeners, and it's clear people are nominating what they received. (Which is another reason to be heartbroken over the fate of “Beyond the Lights.” Sigh.) But Academy members have had the movie for three weeks now and could watch it over the holiday. So it's the long game, and it should work out. Also, voting timetables differ between the guilds and the Academy enough to sometimes reflect different spectrums. You just never know.
But you certainly have a fairly clear picture of who's on the track and who's not. “Unbroken,” for instance, got that Art Directors Guild mention this morning, but the PGA miss is a big blow. “Mr. Turner” is coming up dry, while “Foxcatcher” and “The Theory of Everything” are maintaining an even keel. “Whiplash” is serious. And “Boyhood” is “Boyhood,” the frontrunner to many.
I'll say this and only this, though. Look at that picture at the top of this post. Look how WHITE and MALE it is. That's all I'm saying…
What do you think of how the race is taking shape? Sound off in the comments.
Excellent article that covered a lot.
At this point, I’m going to be surprised if Nightcrawler *doesn’t* earn a Best Picture nomination. Judging by guild nominations and anecdotal evidence, it appears to be inspiring a much higher degree of passion among voters than most contenders outside the Top 4 – and passion clearly matters in the era of the preferential ballot, at least when it comes to nominations. Nightcrawler may not garner the most widespread support among these contenders, but I suspect that the Academy members who do naming the film on their ballots are going to wind up placing it pretty high, and that it will cobble together enough outright #1 votes and partial votes from ballots that trigger the surplus rule to make it there in the end. I also think that Jake Gyllenhaal is going to end up displacing one of the other top contenders in the Best Actor field. Carrell’s probably the most vulnerable, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see anyone beyond Keaton or Redmayne be left out.
Unbroken is is currently the film that’s causing me the greatest amount of uncertainty about its Best Picture prospects. Based on its relatively weak level of Guild support, its late release date, and its lukewarm critical reviews, I should would feel very comfortable leaving it out of my predictions. And yet its strong box office keeps it viable, and my mind keeps drawing a parallel to Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (the worst-reviewed film to earn a Best Picture nod in the era of the expanded field and the preferential ballot) earning a nomination three years ago. I think that this year had a much stronger overall field of contenders than 2011, so voters will have more choices. But I wouldn’t be shocked to see it crack the field. (At the moment, I have it ranked 10th).
Oyelowo will be the one on the outside. I think it’s:
1. Keaton
2. Redmayne
3. Cumberbatch
4. Gyllenhaal
5. Carrell
6. Spall
7. Cooper
8. Oyelowo
I could do without The Theory of Everything and The Imitation Game, but on the whole, this is a strong list. Unfortunately, Selma has no chance of winning Best Picture after being snubbed by the SAG, Editors Guild, and PGA. Anyone still betting on it winning is crazy. Still, with 9+ nominees, it might get nominated. I’d be more worried about its shot at director and actor nominations. I could see Bradley Cooper and Clint Eastwood taking Oyelowo’s and DuVernay’s places.
Boyhood is going to win Best Picture, barring a King’s-Speech-like-upset by The Imitation Game. (That would be a travesty.) Maybe Birdman, too, but that picture seems a bit divisive.
I’d agree with every word of this comment, and was going to post one with much of the same points. Spot on.
“Unfortunately, Selma has no chance of winning Best Picture after being snubbed by the SAG, Editors Guild, and PGA.”
Not true. Screeners. Timing. It’s not cause/effect.
Indeed, a Kings Speech-like upset by The Imitation Game would be a travesty. ‘Twould be a little easier to swallow than TKS because the film is actually about something that matters, but a travesty nonetheless (and would be just like Harvey to do).
Hmmm…what do all these films have in common?
Oh, yeah. Not a single film with a female lead character.
It’s getting worse, folks, not better.
Catch the last line of the piece?
The eponymous “girl” who was gone?
It almost feels like since 12 Years A Slave won last year, everyone feels like they filled their diversity quota for the time being and that they don’t have to go out of their way to seek non-white male stories this year.
In a year that brought us Gugu Mbatha-Raw in both Belle and Beyond the Lights *and* Essie Davis in Babadook, to ignore their performances let alone the powerful female directed films they come from is just a big ass joke.
Granted, one out of five is still pretty pathetic, but “Gone Girl” certainly has a female lead…
Gone Girl, to me, feels more focused on Nick than Amy. While it’s true that Amy is the titular girl, and the plot revolves around her, I feel that the movie ends up being about how Amy affects Nick, and not the other way around.
Though one who (*spoiler*) isn’t lead until halfway through. (Heck, I’ve always thought all these lead mentions for Pike was a big spoiler for anyone who doesn’t know anything about the story.)
You all have a point, but I always find it disappointing when that point is used against some very good films getting recognition. Plus, even if these films are headlined by male characters, there are some very strong female performances in a lot of them. Patricia Arquette in Boyhood anyone? Felicity Jones in The Theory of Everything (a co-lead if I ever saw one)? The entire female cast of Gone Girl (Carrie Coon, Kim Dickens, of course Rosamund Pike) and of Birdman (Naomi Watts, Lindsay Duncan, Andrea Riseborough, Emma Stone, I also loved Amy Ryan in it)? Rene Russo in Nightcrawler? While I do agree there needs to be more diversity in the films the Academy recognizes (and more consistent diversity, not just hand it to Kathryn Bigelow one year and be done, or to 12 Years a Slave one year and be done), I still think the films being recognized right now are worth celebrating…
@Isaac:
While I tend to agree when looking at the films individually (criticize what the film is, not what it isn’t), when taken all together it reveals a rather ugly lack of diversity among the prestige film set.
It’s just depressing this year, with such a weak Best Actress field. None of these films are female driven–and I don’t count that nasty piece of work Gone Girl as female driven. It’s about Affleck’s sad sack cheating husband and how some woman done him wrong.
It’s been a more prolific year for female directors than I can ever recall, but I wonder if film is becoming even more the domain of men and television the domain of women.
Why is one medium so good at showcasing great actresses and the other so good at marginalizing them?
The issue here, and this has always been the issue, is the relative scarcity of women filmmakers.
I find it a travesty that “Wild” is not in the mix for nominations outside of Witherspoon in lead actress. The film’s lack of support in the craft categories, screenplay category and Best Picture really does speak to Kris’ point that white male driven films are being screened and voted for by the large white male member bases of these guilds.
While not what I would consider the single best film of the year, Wild should, in my opinion, be in the hunt for more than 1 trophy. It is beautifully crafted (cinematography is exquisite, the editing is my favourite of the year and far better than “The Imitation Game”); it is extremely well-written (emotional without being manipulative, funny yet has the necessary emotional weight to matter, the leaps in time are beautifully handled and work to convey her subjectivity perfectly), and features a complex (read: strong, vulnerable, funny, messy, hopeful, likeable but also enraging) character at its core.
Is the movie just not playing well, or is the gender factor an issue?
I agree. I was so surprised by how much I loved “Wild”. It will definitely go on my personal top ten list.
Though I will disagree in that I think its definitely getting an adapted screenplay nomination. I have it ranked third behind Gone Girl and Imitation Game. I dont see how it misses there. Laura Dern is absolutely radiant and perfect in that role, but for some reason the Academy tends to forget what “supporting” actually means and allows for Christoph Waltz to win for lead roles shoved in the supporting race. (And with all due respect to Meryl: she’s brilliant in Into the Woods, but the Witch is a freaking lead. There’s truly no argument to against that). I think Wild will end up with two nominations, though should be pushed for more.
The witch in ITW is less of a lead than Arquette’s turn in Boyhood. The LA film critics had that one correct.
That’s probably enough diversity, if Affleck and Fiennes are seen as the only exceptions to being disadvantaged outcasts: ~gay, ~old, ~inhuman.
Disadvantaged?
The Grand Budapest Hotel has been nominated in every major industry precursor and is likely in the DGA. What more could you possibly need?
I think I was pretty clear, but I’ll say again: I need a DGA nod. Dragon Tattoo had all of that plus DGA: no Best Picture nod. What more did you need that year?
I’m not being difficult. I see that it’s very much in the mix. I just want a little more because this isn’t a film that, at least in my conversations, is top of mind. Who is putting it at #1 on their ballots? I don’t know.
Kris, Dragon Tattoo did not get Picture or Director nominations from the Golden Globes, or the BFCA, or really any other major group, just the Guilds. Grand Budapest is getting nominated across the board and Wes Anderson got a Director nomination at the Globes and BFCA (and I do expect DGA to nominate him as well). That may not mean much for Academy voters, but it tells me there is some pretty broad support for the film (I haven’t seen Morten Tydlum show up anywhere, for example). Just saying, Grand Budapest feels like a very likely Best Picture nominee right now…
As Kris has said twice, if/when Wes Anderson gets the DGA nod you’re counting on, he won’t disagree with you. Nothing wrong with a wait-and-see approach.
Actually, I would say it’s a bit silly. Moonrise Kingdom didn’t earn a SAG ensemble as Budapest did, but, yes, let’s focus on DGA since there will likely be nine Oscar nominees and only five directors get nominated by the DGA. Oh, right and the DGA and Oscar directing nominees have only matched up twice over the past 10 years so how good a predictor is that? (Two nominee’s films didn’t even get nominated in that span). If there is going to be a film that doesn’t make it it has to be Budapest right? It couldn’t be…Foxcatcher? Yes, let’s wait and see!
FYI, added a note that BAFTA members received screeners of “Selma,” as Pathé is handling UK outreach. So it will be interesting to see how it fares there.
RE: “I’ll say this and only this, though. Look at that picture at the top of this post. Look how WHITE and MALE it is. That’s all I’m saying…”
Would have been hilarious if the photo panels were Emma Stone, Rosamund Pike, Tilda Swinton, Keira Knightley and Rene Russo instead of the boys.
Maybe it says more about my photo selection tendencies.
Why would you use pics of women who play second fiddle to the main lead actor (who drives the story)? I wonder how many don’t pass the The Bechdel Test.
(I was joking.)
“Why would you use pics of women who play second fiddle to the main lead actor?”
Ironically, to drive the point home. And as I said, it would have been hilarious.
(Also, I was joking.)
bless you for that last sentence!! speaking in the same spectrum, if they nominate Clint Eastwood and NOT Ava Duvernay, I quit.
“I’ll say this and only this, though. Look at that picture at the top of this post. Look how WHITE and MALE it is. That’s all I’m saying…”
I see your point, but to be fair, you could have chosen to put a picture of Rosamund Pike in there instead of Ben Affleck, which would have at least lessened the male quotient. Her character and performance drive the movie, after all.
No it doesn’t, actually. But anyway, covered above. Point still stands. Don’t think we need to split hairs on it.
Last year a movie featuring a predominantly black cast with a black director won picture and a Latin American won director. The year before last, Ang Lee won director. In 2009 – 2010 a woman won director and her movie won picture… but we still have ignorant people sitting atop their high horses talking about how “White and Male” the academy is. I guess some people don’t think or do research before they assume they are being witty and clever…
…That’s all I’m saying
This isn’t even my hill to die on, but a comment like yours is sort of silly. Like, what? “We took care of that. Back to business as usual.” Not worth noting a super white/male season? Come on.
Not that focusing on a single category isn’t fun and all. Pretty “witty and clever” of you.
Kris, you’re a great writer and always a nice read but that last remark is a little shaky.
Look at how GREAT those films are. Look at how great 12 Years A Slave, last years dominate force on the circuit and eventual best picture winner was. I don’t think Selma’s lack of presence is anything more than the lack of visibility. Or maybe the whole ‘only so much passion to go around’ argument (one I agree with) applies to Selma as well.
“Shaky” or not, it’s true. I very much like all of these movies. One of them is my #1 of the year. That doesn’t change facts.