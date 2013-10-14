Off the Carpet: How do this year’s Oscar hopefuls reflect the zeitgeist?

We’ve weighed the contenders and early declarations have been made. The whisper campaigns and casual takedowns have begun with no real (comfortable) frontrunner to emerge for a while yet. But as we look out over this year’s Oscar contending crop, what does it have to say about where and who we are?
It’s interesting that “Gravity” makes it to theaters nearly 50 years after the assassination of John F. Kennedy, a president who made serious goals and challenged us to dream big. Today, NASA funding is gutted, the space shuttle program has been shuttered and government interest in exploring the cosmos has faded. Commander Chris Hadfield, however (who attended the Toronto Film Festival premiere of “Gravity”), caused a bit of a spike in interest with his Twitter coverage of a recent space station stint. The privatization of space travel is inching toward reality. It’s an interesting crossroads. A movie like this, thrilling as it may be in the genre space, speaks to the wonder of exploration at a crucial time.
“Captain Phillips” speaks to its theme directly early on in the film, and it’s a powerful one, about the rift in opportunity between the first world and the third world. The film’s most intelligent stroke was painting its antagonists with empathy, presenting a very different breed of desperation on another side of the world, and even some difficulty in arguing with it.
J.C. Chandor plays in the abstract with “All is Lost,” allowing a number of interpretations. But he won’t shy away from telling you that the story of a man lost at sea had something to say about financial ruin, much like the direct considerations of his debut, “Margin Call.” But mostly he was concerned with the boomer generation looking back at its collective life and the decisions made that led the country down some unfortunate paths.
I find “The Monuments Men” to be an interesting example. The recent trailer for the film was heavy on the “art is important” message, and that speaks to something. A recent National Arts Index study revealed that government arts funding in the US reached a record low in 2011 and that local government spending on the arts dropped by 21 percent between 2008 and 2011. On a federal level, arts spending made up just .28 percent of the government’s non-military budget (NASA, by the way, was allocated .5 percent). I could keep throwing the stats around and we could have a debate about it, but it’s a little hard to imagine a covert operation to save precious works of art during wartime in this day and age.
Obviously films like “12 Years a Slave” and “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” reflect the African-American experience of our country, the former particularly definitive. Similarly, “Fruitvale Station” landed at an apt time with the Trayvon Martin case going to trial.
Elsewhere, something like “Her” ponders the encroachment of artificial intelligence and the consistent rise of technology in guiding our lives. “Out of the Furnace” has something to say about the effects of war on the blue collar class. “Blue Jasmine” is partially concerned with the collateral damage of the financial crisis and “The Wolf of Wall Street” (assuming it makes it to the party in time) is obviously taking aim at excess in banking.
However, there is one film, to my mind, that speaks most directly to the moment. It’s a film about a health care crisis, about being denied access to proper care due to bureaucracy, about how a lack of empathy keeps the have nots in disrepair. No, I’m not talking about “Elysium” (which computes), I’m talking about Jean-Marc Vallée’s “Dallas Buyers Club,” which deserves a real shot in this race and could find the passion to vault into the Best Picture ranks. It reflects our zeitgeist in the most immediate of ways as we sit and wait for a government to turn the lights back on after a troubled sect could not abide affordable health care for all.
It’s always worth taking stock of this stuff, because art is forever a reflection. What movies have to say about the era into which they are released is always important, particularly when it comes to awards season, because ultimately the Oscar race serves as a time capsule. This looks to be our snapshot of 2013. How will that snapshot look to us in 10 years? In 20? That’s the wonder.
I think calling Monuments Men a zeitgeist film is a bit of a stretch. Yes, there’s a message about preserving art, but I wouldn’t say it’s particularly emphatic.
Nor would I (re: particularly emphatic). Just thinking out loud. It struck me the other day when watching the new trailer how unique the mission was and how it would be a shock to see it go down today.
True. I’m curious to see how All is Lost conveys the notions/messages you mentioned. It’s a mostly dialogue-free film about a guy lost at sea, seems improbable that it could have more on its mind than life, death, survival, etc.
I remember there being similar efforts by several international orgs to protect and salvage Mesopotamian treasures during the Iraq war. (Not to mention the attempts to save the Bamiyan Buddhas from the Taliban back in the summer of 2001.)
Tony: Check out my interview with J.C. Chandor from Telluride for more on all of that: [www.hitfix.com]
Interesting, Prettok. Though key word: international.
I actually wish Elysium could fit into the race. I was moved by the end. And my affection for Matt Damon knows no bounds.
Ahhhhh… Adaptation.
I don’t blame the boomer generation. I blame the people that are constantly looking for ways to be at odds with it.
I think zeitgeist films are the ones which fade the quickest. Juno was supposedly zeitgeist in 2007. A forgotten film today. Up In The Air was all the rage in 2009, a dim memory today. Social Network was zeitgeisty, a good film still but on the strength of its craft.
And the prime example, Slumdog, I know you like it but you must realize it is now considered amongst the worst winners this decade.
I think we should always judge films by craft and craft alone, craft is timeless. Zeirgeist appeal is fleeting and a mirage.
I don’t think there’s anything like that kind of consensus around “Slumdog”. People who didn’t like it then still don’t like it now (which is often how these “consensus” choices come about; people don’t change their minds, it’s just that support for other films came from quarters that are less engaged in the cinephile business).
And I don’t think “Slumdog” was ever a zeitgeist film to begin with.
Juno or Up In The Air haven’t really faded in any way. But I haven’t ever put much stock in seeing them as zeitgeist films. Or most films for that matter, mostly because a lot of the times these are just themes that fit in to any time or culture.
Something like Her or Elysium, sure. But other then such staunch examples, most films that ‘fit so well for the moment’ also fit well for any moment.
Claiming that certain recent films have been or will be “forgotten” is a fool’s game. Virtually all movies that gain critical or box-office favor will be remembered fondly by a certain segment of the population. The worst or most mediocre movie I saw last year was no doubt someone’s favorite. The fact that I didn’t like it doesn’t make it a forgotten relic of the past.
I personally think that purely aesthetic evaluations of films are boring. It isn’t all about craft to me. In fact, it’s not even mainly about craft. Craft should always be used in service of something greater, whether it’s conveying a zeitgeisty point or simply telling a great story/exploring a great character.
Cultural analyses of films are often my favorite, actually. I like reading about how certain films reflected their time and place. That doesn’t necessarily apply to just obviously zeitgeisty stuff (e.g. politically driven movies), but also stuff like “The Exorcist” or “Pulp Fiction.” Those two films definitely said something about their time and place, whether it was even intended or not. To just restrict one’s appreciation of a movie to just its craft is really reductive.
Juno was never a “zeitgeist” film and Up in the Air still has resonance so speak for yourself.
“I know you like it but you must realize it is now considered amongst the worst winners this decade.”
Actually, no, I don’t. But gosh, what an annoying thing to say.
And indeed, it was never a “zeitgeist” play beyond the “first Best Picture winner of the Obama era” chatter or whatever.
You need to lay off the red wine. You sound drunk.
Technique is important the foremost according to me. In today’s age of overanalysing, people discuss movies as if they were works of philosophy. There is such an overwhelming desire to “read” movies, squeeze them like lemons to gleam whatever “meaning” they might hold. I am not saying the movies cannnot bear such projections. But I think craft is the inherent quality of a movie and will keep it watchable and important for years while all “zeitgeist” projections drop by the wayside in the long run.
I think you have an unfortunate “one or the other” perspective. After all, The Lone Ranger is a pretty damn handsomely made film on a craft level. But since it isn’t exactly about anything, it’s not likely to be remembered.
I never said one or the other. But burdening films with “meaning” seems crude to me, as if that’s the only way we could get ourselves to like them. There is something to be said about a well made film afterall. Even The Lone Ranger has fans, Guy Lodge and Tarantino among them. A well made film will remain so without pretensions of profundity.
Excuse me, “pretensions of profundity.”
No one said anything about there NOT being something to be said about a well made film. See? You kind of are leaning in a one or the other direction.
You’re kind of blindly swinging with stuff like “professions of profundity.” Do you challenge a specific take on a film or are you generally against thinking deeply about a movie and context, etc.? It’s fine if so, but don’t act like those who find meaning in art can’t have fun with entertainment. It’s a silly argument.
I am not “acting” like anything!!! I already said above that movies CAN bear such projections.
I should say that “well made” means good direction and is not synonymous with good production values. I don’t have a problem with projection at all, or “reading” films or whatever, but I think at times, specially during American awards season, “zeitgeist” or what have you fills in for shoddy film-making and gets the movies awards and all which years later look foolish. I think there is no substitute for good direction, and maudlin films shouldn’t get a free pass based on their “meaning” which is subjective and anyone’s game anyways. Similarly I think movies with even academic technique, which might be forbidding to general audiences are valuable for their film-making alone even though they might be inscrutable to many.
A bit (ok, a lot, actually) off-topic from the theme of your column this week, but thought it was worth sharing it here anyways: just realized that, after Hooper/Hazanavicius/Lee, and with all odds pointing to 2014 being a two-horse race between Cuarón/McQueen (wuth possibly Greengrass as a third), next year will very likely make 4 years in a row with Best Director not going to an american filmmaker (and if you wanna make it an american male one, it’ll be 6 years, since 2010 was Bigelow and 2009, Boyle).