Off the Carpet: Pencils down

How many Best Picture nominees will there be? We don’t know. Which of the 10 or 11 films in clear contention for a nomination will get squeezed out? We don’t know. How will the tweaks to the Best Picture balloting procedure change the situation over all? We don’t know.
The Best Picture category is an odd bird this year. Most probably have the same seven or eight films predicted, but there are a lot of variables flying around in the math of it all that could shift things in an unexpected direction. The Academy got its wish: the mystery is back.
Then there are other elements, like how the final stretch has changed the landscape. “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close,” for instance, is a film that ended up on the lips of numerous voters in the last days of balloting. The BAFTA nominees, which share some crossover membership with AMPAS, indicated strength for “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” that could carry over, which was expected, but then inserted the added interest of “Drive” being a contender in areas we might not have anticipated.
And the nose-dive of “War Horse” in the guild circuit leads most to believe its goose is all but cooked, but the Academy has resurrected titles in that situation before.
All of it kind of seems beside the point, since “The Artist” is poised to run the table. It’s all accoutrement to Harvey Weinsein’s second victory lap. But the fun is in the details. As I set out to assemble my final Oscar predictions, wiggling into the mindset of each branch with tangible clues (like guild nods) and valuable conversations to guide the way, I delighted in at least trying to suss out the unseen crevices of the season.
I don’t anticipate a top tier year of predicting, though. There are just so many weird elements on a category-by-category basis. I know a couple of things, like the fact that “Take Shelter” is a film that found its way to many members late enough for Michael Shannon’s performance to remain a standout with ballots in hand. I know that “Shame” is a film, as one might expect, that was a difficult sit for many, so much so that Michael Fassbender is in a more precarious position than most want to think. But then again, the committed passion base for it could be enough to not only get him in, but Carey Mulligan and the original screenplay as well.
I wonder if Albert Brooks is poised for an unfortunate snub, a la his SAG situation. I wonder if there will be enough animated features that rank high enough in the points system to register five nominees. (There could still be less if five don’t hit the appropriate number in balloting.) I wonder which friggin’ “Muppets” song is going to get the shaft.
Lots of things are just dancing around in my head, but I’m relieved to be at Sundance and to find my mind somewhat removed from it all. It made settling on the final list easier than in the past, actually — maybe because the desire to just be done with it was greater.
In any case, here are my guesses. Here are Guy’s. And here are Gerard’s. Each of us, you’ll note, have offered up alternatives in the Best Picture category breaking it out, in order, up to 10. That’s just to give an idea of how we’d see the race come down anywhere between five and 10 nominees.
Guy and I have updated our respective categories throughout the Contenders section, and the sidebar reflects that combination of choices. But check out our individual pages for our individual picks.
I’ve started a thread at HitFix’s new message boards section for assembling final predictions, so feel free to rattle off any comments on mine here, but use that space to offer up your picks. It’ll be a nicely contained thread for that.
Fingers crossed for my favorites and yours tomorrow.
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
I can’t see the logic of picking a director for the 5th slot who’s film you aren’t picking to make it in to BP. Explain it, please.
If you were to pick only 5, MAYBE 6 films for BP I could see it, but if you think it’s closer to 7 or 8, I don’t really get it. Which of course means it will happen.
Miller, Malick, Fincher, Alfredson, Taylor, could have gone any way with it. I’m leaning on some major recognition for Tinker, but not so far as Best Pic. Simple as that. Weird balloting system could yield lone directors once again. Many predicting Malick aren’t predicting Tree, after all.
Don’t hurt your brain. There is no “logic” in this game.
IF the (small?) directors branch picks the director nominees while the entire membership votes for best picture, it’s easy to see how there could be a lone director without a best pic nomination even if it goes up to ten. Two different, but overlapping voting groups.
Shocked to have picked Woody Allen for Directing. It’s the one where the nod/win for original screenplay is sufficient.
Not sure if this is wishful thinking or predicting, but if any of Melancholia, Margaret or Weekend get at least one nomination somewhere here or there, I will be ecstatic. I’ll also take a non-technical nomination for Harry Potter somewhere as a consolation prize.
An otherwise uncompelling year for me would have at least a sweet note if the Academy recognized those unrecognized great movies.
This is such a dull Oscar year but, damnit, I’m still excited for tomorrow morning.
I’m really interested to see if The Artist can hit 12 nominations, which would require noms in Makeup and Sound Mixing (in addition to the other 10 categories most people are predicting).
So few Best Picture nominees have hit the 12+ nomination mark. If The Artist hits it tomorrow, it’ll just be another indication of it’s dominance and wide spread support. Hopefully that’ll translate to more wins next month than The King’s Speech which “only” went 4 for 12.
Hope that your lead acting predix are spot on and that your supporting ones are off. ;-)
What do you think about Leo, Kris? It would appear as though his buzz has flat-lined completely but it seemed that way before the SAG and Globes noms as well, and this just seems like an oddly easy get for him. Default votes going his way?
I think he’s done.
Just dead buzz or what?
No one likes the movie and the performance suffered under that. It might be between Oldman and Shannon for the last spot.
I still think Fassbender isn’t going to get in, I thought him missing with SAG was very telling, personally. I’m surprised nobody else seems to feel that way.
Quite a few pundits do, actually.
I’ve been pretty vocal about it. I still might switch my picks to Guy’s lineup.
That’s true, I do remember you saying something to that tune in an Oscar Talk, Kris. And I did see that Guy swapped Fassbender out for Shannon, which I think is a prediction I might consider. I against my better judgement picked DiCaprio, if only because he’s a popular guy and the performance is the one thing that people have responded positively to about the film. I won’t be surprised if Shannon gets the nom tomorow, but I don’t feel safe in predicting him. I’m glad to see Oldman getting predicted at much as he is, it gives me a great deal of confidence.
If I had to choose one set of nominees from among your predictions, Gerard’s would get my vote.
I love how none of you are predicting the same two Muppets songs. In any case, I’m with Gerard’s two: Life’s a Happy Song has the advantage of coming in at the beginning and being the ‘biggest’ of the songs, while Pictures in my Head stands out by being the more downbeat of the three (there’s a word I’m looking for to describe it that I can’t seem to figure out). Man or Muppet doesn’t seem to have as much going for it as the other two.
No Chico and Rita (animated)?
No I went with Wrinkles.
It has been a good ride guys, only a few more hours till this guessing game ends….
Your best actress excerpt in the Contenders section make sense but I hate it lol. Although I would be very pleased with Dunst getting in if Theron is too far down.
[jbildungsroman.tumblr.com]
my predictions for every category except best song, animated, foreign, docs & shorts.
Kris, what do you think Damian Bichir’s chances of getting nominated are? I haven’t set in stone my final predictions yet but I’m currently predicting him.
I’m really happy Demian got noticed by SAG, but I sense that could have partly been because of how indicative those nods were of an earlier frame in the season.
I just dont see their being enough passion around that performance for him to get nominated over others that do have a large chunk of support (Shannon, Oldman, Fassbender). People obviously like the performance, but do they love it?
well… I was wrong about that.
Kris, do you think Damian Bichir could get nominated for Best Actor? I haven’t set in stone my final predictions yet, but I’m currently predicting him.
Maybe I’m biased as he is a fellow countryman of mine, but I’m predicting Nicolas Winding Refn for a lone director nod.
Here are my guesses: [tapewormshoelace.tumblr.com]
Glad to see Tomas Alfredson in your predix, Kris. :)
heh this is my predictions.. I believe The Artist can snag 12 noms [dalurae.blogspot.com]
Nothing against her, but the concept of Melissa McCarthy getting a nomination over Shailene Woodley is mindboggling. Woodley was great in The Descendants, whereas McCarthy played (very well) a stock role in a mediocre comedy. If she’s nominated over an actress doing far better work, while past blazing comic performances with far more to them (Vince Vaughn in Wedding Crashers being the one that jumps right to mind) weren’t even considered, it would just seem so… wrong.
If anyone should get nominated from Bridesmaids based on performance, Rose Byrne is your gal.
Well, it’s all very subjective.
Though McCarthy wouldn’t make my own line-up, I thought she was hysterical and consistently offered up interesting comedic choices in a popular and very funny comedy. I also think that Shailene Woodley was merely okay in a less popular, flawed drama. Other than her 4 second cry under the water and ensuing couch scene, she did absolutely nothing awards-worthy, in my opinion.
But like I said, it’s subjective. So the “concept” of McCarthy possibly getting in over Woodley is fair, and no “mindboggling”.
What boggles my mind is the fact that either one of them will get in, given some of the superior supporting performances this year.
Melissa McCarthy deserved it if ever she will be nominated
Nothing against her, but the concept of Melissa McCarthy getting a nomination over Shailene Woodley is mindboggling. Woodley was great in The Descendants, whereas McCarthy played (very well) a stock role in a mediocre comedy.
If she’s nominated over an actress doing far better work, while past blazing comic performances with far more to them (Vince Vaughn in Wedding Crashers being the one that jumps right to mind) weren’t even considered, it would just seem so… wrong.
The volatility of the supporting categories makes me think that that is where we will see some major surprises. I’m currently predicting Ben Kingsley and Carey Mulligan, although I am very likely to be totally wrong on both counts. I just think both of those categories are very, very weak and I sense that a couple of performers could make a huge upset to some of the de facto front runners in their respective categories.
I think tomorrow morning we could either see many passionate surprises or one of the dullest slate of nominees from the past decade. I’m hoping for the former.
I agree that Mulligan has a shot. I have her sixth on my ballot.
I have Mulligan in 6th, too. I feel like she’s ever so close; and can imagine her name appearing on the screens tomorrow morning. But as of this second, I don’t quite see it.
So it’s almost done. Looking forward to the announcement. Thanks to all the writers for all your hard work.
Well said
Theron and Harrelson seem to have fallen off the radar. Is that because their characters are too dark? Surely members of the Academy ought to be able to appreciate dark characters, so why would the darkness of a character factor into their judgment?
In a similar vein I wonder if Tree of Life isn’t being rather punished because it’s highly cerebral, as if engaging an audience intellectually were some kind of faux pas. Is the Academy in general embarrassed to admit that its members are intelligent?
Looking through all of the previous winners of the LAFCA for Best Director, I’ve noticed everyone who has won that award hasn’t been at least nominated for the Oscar. Last year there was a tie between Fincher and Olivier Assayas, but I don’t think Carlos really counts since it wasn’t eligible for Oscar consideration (at least I don’t think it was; correct me if I’m wrong). So you’d have to go back as far as 1989 when Spike Lee won for Do The Right Thing to come across someone who wasn’t nominated for Best Director. Will Terrence Malick keep the trend going and be nominated tomorrow morning, or will he be the first person in 21 years to win the LA award and not get an Oscar nod? I’m most curious about that category, as well as Best Actor.
Damn, I said hasn’t been… definitely meant to say ‘has been at least nominated’.
Also… this is kind of interesting. A video of a roundtable discussion with Christopher Plummer, George Clooney, Charlize Theron, Tilda Swinton and others with Plummer discussing working with Malick and Clooney chipping in. I guess neither of them will be working with the man again: [blogs.indiewire.com]
I’m thinking that TTSS will get the most nominations.
Whoa. How, exactly?
Kris: This is actually a serious question, Do you think Shailene Woodley could benefit from being young & attractive? whereas the competition that could potentially thwart her nom chances (McCarthy and McTier), aren’t. I realize how superficial that sounds, but I do believe that can be a subconscious factor.
Not touching that one with a 10-foot pole.
Jackie Weaver over Mila Kunis… hotness don’t matter!
this is true, Laura. I still think it helps. ;)
I just BARELY managed to catch up with the 10 films most likely to be up for BP ahead of the nominations announcement. Here’s my top 10 of them, from best to not-so-best, because being honest, all of these films are far from bad. It’s a pretty good year, and it’s a shame the “10 films for BP” rule couldn’t stay just a year longer for all of these:
1. Midnight in Paris
2. The Help
3. The Descendants
4. Hugo
5. The Artist
6. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
7. Bridesmaids
8. Moneyball
9. War Horse
10. The Tree of Life
Possible spoilers Drive and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy would rank in #1½ and #3½, respectively.
If Fassbender is snubbed I will truly stop following/watching the Oscars. Absolutely one of the top three male performances of the year, if not the best.
Tomorrow War Horse will resurrect(it never died) and shock you stupid predictors!
It never died, but it’s unquestionably on life support.
It never died, but it’s unquestionably on life support.
I hope theres 9 BP nods tomorow:)
You were right