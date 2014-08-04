Off the Carpet: Will it be Brad vs. Angelina this Oscar season?

Last week “Boyhood” producer John Sloss asked me why I thought his film could win the Best Picture Oscar this year. Of course, it's only just August, so all you have is the same thing everyone else has: instincts, observation of the lay of the land, etc. And I'm nowhere near calling it for the little engine that could. Rather, I see in it the kind of special quality that tends to light the fuse of many an Oscar winner. But there's plenty that could stand in its way between now and Feb. 22, 2015.
Then again, looking ahead at this year's potential Oscar slate, I'm not really sensing a banner year. Many of these films could end up absolute masterworks; we just don't know yet. But in the awards fray, lately I've just been thinking, “I see 'Unbroken' and then I see everything else.” Angelina Jolie's upcoming POW saga about the life of the late Louis Zamperini seems to have all the bells and whistles that you'd expect of a power Oscar player (and of countless potential players that have hit a brick wall, it should be said), so like most of you, probably, I'm expecting it to clean up. But everyone is getting their narratives in order and Sony sure got a nice smooch from The New York Times over the weekend, setting David Ayer's “Fury” up as an unflinching look at the dark underbelly of heroism in World War II.
This is the one movie that has dotted our predictions landscape over the last month or two that has left a number of readers and publicists asking, “Why?” I don't know “why.” Look at the first graph above. I'm running on the same fuel you are in these early stages. Sony has little else to play with and the studio wants to remain in the prestige game, so do the math. But it's nice to get a broader idea of just what “Fury” is, and how it could position itself against the other heavies this season.
For instance, if they're hitting this nail so firmly on the head now – i.e., this is your grandfather's World War II, the one he would never talk about – then I'm sure that's how it will continue to be framed throughout the season. And that could make it unique. I don't necessarily expect “Unbroken” to pull too many punches at the end of the day, but surely it will be setting its sights on “uplifting.” Another World War II film mentioned in the Times piece is “The Imitation Game,” which will take the biopic route, focusing on the code-crackers behind the scenes. “Fury” looks like it will be the hard hitter.
These are just the movies looking back, of course. There will be at least one looking ahead (“Interstellar”) and several looking inward (“Birdman,” “Men, Women and Children,” “Wild”). Biopics will have a presence (“The Theory of Everything,” “Selma,” “Big Eyes,” “Get On Up,” “Mr. Turner,” “Pawn Sacrifice,” if it's picked up and released), while genre will find its way into the season as well (“Gone Girl,” “Inherent Vice”). But I'm not looking to offer a cross-section, just to illustrate the varied buckets, if you will, of experience.
One thing that will be immediately fascinating, which the Times piece touches on, is the Brad vs. Angelina of it all. He stars in “Fury,” she directs “Unbroken” (and could easily become the second woman to win the Best Director Oscar to date, a narrative you can bet will be in the ether). Surely they won't dirty their hands to promote their separate projects in any sort of unseemly way, so expect a classy circuit for the two of them. And that could set the films apart, as well; you know, I wouldn't be shocked if some assistant was already looking for dirt on Zamperini as I type these words. “I'm sure it wasn't Angelina Jolie's decision to bring him to the Governors Awards,” one person said to me of the late Olympian's appearance at last November's Honorary Oscars gala. “It was nice and a really sweet thing to do, but I know what city I work in.” Ouch.
Studios are prepping their wares as we inch closer to the fall festival season. Weinstein has offered up new imagery for a frothy “Big Eyes” taste test at USA Today. Focus released a new photo from “The Theory of Everything” in advance of the film's trailer launch on Wednesday. Paramount enjoyed a nice Comic-Con boost for “Interstellar” and the new trailer made its way into theaters last week. “Birdman” is sticking in the atmosphere as a must-see, and with Venice and New York on the way, plus (one can only assume) a stop-off in Telluride, it's poised to be the film of the festival corridor. Etc.
Speaking of Telluride, that guessing game has become easier this year in the wake of the Colorado fest locking horns with Toronto. The latter's big announcements made it pretty obvious that films like “The Imitation Game,” “99 Homes,” “Rosewater,” “Wild” and “Wild Tales” were heading there. Iñárritu loves the fest, hence the “Birdman” confidence. Sony Classics always goes there, so “Foxcatcher,” “Leviathan,” “Mr. Turner” and “Whiplash” are all more or less expected (though this or that could opt out). Herzog is a regular, so “Queen of the Desert” makes sense (and indeed, indications are that the Nicole Kidman-starrer is Telluride-bound). Other expectations include “The Homesman” (a Saban Films acquisition out of Cannes that Roadside will be pitching for awards), “Winter Sleep” (though I suppose Palme d'Or winners go as often as they don't), “Red Army” and “Two Days, One Night,” among others.
There are big acquisition titles that could pop up, too. Before anyone knew about Joshua Oppenheimer's “The Act of Killing,” the doc played Telluride in 2012. He has “The Look of Silence” this year. Tom McCarthy's “The Cobbler,” with Adam Sandler, could be an interesting choice ahead of a Toronto play. Ditto William Monahan's “Mojave.” Jason Reitman will be skipping Telluride in favor of an opening weekend slot at Toronto with “Men, Women and Children,” while Warner Bros. seems to be treating their recent run like a good roll of craps: quit while you're ahead. After “Argo” and “Gravity” it big in the Rockies, “The Judge” is set to open Toronto while “Inherent Vice” is one of two exclusive coups for New York (the other being “Gone Girl”).
So there's a place for something big to drop at Telluride if any of the studios want to bite. Producer John Lesher may well be there with “Birdman,” so why not bring “Fury,” too? Though I expect we might see Ayer's film grab a flashy spot at AFI Fest instead – the film opens the day after the LA-based event closes. “Selma” won't even be ready to see until October, so that could play AFI as well, while J.C. Chandor's “A Most Violent Year” is still in the edit bay and could also aim for the early-November fest. And now that I think about it, if Universal wants to play Michael Mann's “Blackhat” in the exact same tune as “Lone Survivor,” that could be a fun AFI surprise.
“Into the Woods” is undergoing a month of re-shoots so it won't be ready in time for any festivals. “Unbroken” won't be finished in time for the early stuff, but as mentioned above, Universal went to AFI with “Lone Survivor” last year so I suppose that could be a possibility here if the timing works out. Word is Christopher Nolan won't show “Interstellar” to any of the festival brass out there, so I guess Paramount will go out big with that in early November. So “Big Eyes” is the real question mark for me among the latter year entries. Another AFI possibility? Or just a big release for the holidays built on a lot of awards hopes? We'll see.
Anyway, this column went nowhere fast. There's little to say at the moment. But we've dusted off the Contenders section in any case. In a little over three weeks, this discussion will have actual meat on its bones as the Telluride and Venice Film Festivals bring a number of these films out into the open. More then.
So “A Most Violent Year” definitely won’t be popping up at NYFF? Too bad, that seemed like such a perfect launching pad for it.
My gut is telling me that Unbroken is going to end up on that list of Oscar players that went nowhere. I know there’s a good story in there, I just don’t think Angelina Jolie is the one to tell it. It sounds like the kind of thing that will be far too cramped (no one wanted this as a miniseries?). Maybe Angelina Jolie will be a good director one day, who knows, but looking at where she was as a director a few years ago, I definitely don’t think she’ll have the finesse or nuance to pull this one off.
I know I’m getting ahead of myself as well, just kind of my gut reactions based on what we have to look at now.
I think Theory of Everything has the best chance to be the big whiff of the season.
I have to admit that I get the same feeling about “Unbroken” every time I see the trailer. I could be wrong, and hope that I am, but I guess I just wouldn’t be surprised if it ends up as one of those Oscar hopefuls that essentially go nowhere.
It strikes me as the kind of film that should go nowhere but ends up with some decent nominations just because its expected to be a player.
Who knows, maybe its good…I didn’t care much for Blood and Honey.
Regarding Original Song, was Ed Sheeran’s “All of the Stars” written for “The Fault in Our Stars”? If so, it’s one to keep an eye out for, especially if Fox hasn’t got much to play with and decide to push the film.
There are only two original songs from the film: Grouplove’s “Let Me In” and Birdy’s “Not About the Angels.”
I don’t think Unbroken will suck but I don’t think it will be a serious player either. I would guess that it lands the same way Walk the Line or Les Miserables did (well-received, but not overly enthusiastic).
Is Fury a gut thing with you or do you have info you can’t disclose that leads you to believe most are underestimating it? I think Ayer has an interesting voice that he hasn’t quite perfected and Pitt is one of the best around at selecting projects (both as an actor and producer) but we’re also looking at the fact Ayer released the terrible Sabotage this same year. Still, as you say, seems like Sony has nothing else to give an awards push to so I suppose they will give it plenty of attention, at least.
I agree with a lot of the commenters, I think Unbroken will disappoint/fall short of Oscar noms. I feel similarly about Fury, the screening reactions were too mixed for me to think that it is a slam dunk oscar hit. My question tho is what happened to Focus Features’ other fall release–Kill the Messenger? Theory of Everything looks good and all, but Im not taking any chances on it.
I’m actually really stoked for “Kill the Messenger.” Not sure it’s an awards film, though.
Bait on paper is just theory. Until non-studio insiders see the damn thing I do not believe for a second it will ignite the hearts and votes of the Academy. Pitt has his first Oscar for producing 12 Years and Jolie has a Jean Hersholt alongside her Supporting Actress statuette for Girl Interrupted. Both of them are fine. With Pitt eventually winning one for his acting and Jolie possibly winning one in Best Actress because it would seem strange if she never won in that category being the big star she is. But her filmography is garbage for someone of her status. I don’t even think much of her as an actress. She may not win a second Oscar for acting.
Plenty of big stars have not won acting Oscars. Pitt is at least a decent actor, but the idea of Jolie winning a Best Actress statue “just because” when Close, Bening, Moore, et al. haven’t won is a joke.
Then again, it is the Oscars, and there have been plenty of joke winners before, so I should shut up.
You don’t have to be in a good film to get nominated or even win an Oscar, Meryl Streep for Iron Lady and Sean Penn for I am Sam, both of those films overall were not that good but the performances got singled out. Her filmography is mostly filled with that, films that aren’t great but all the reviews single out her performance in them.
But yeah, she already has an Oscar and I highly doubt she cares whether or not at some point she wins another one.
Interstellar will win Best Pic.
thank you agree. Also Inherent Vice will bomb.
Chadwick Boseman will be there with a Best Actors nod and why no one is recognizing that is beyond me. He’s is absolutely AMAZING as James Brown and has been praised in EVERY review I’ve read.
Don’t let it be too “beyond” you. His potential in the Best Actor field has been well-recognized here:
[www.hitfix.com]
While it’s less important in the acting categories than Best Picture, that film absolutely fell apart this weekend at the box office after an already low debut. Besides the film being considered a box office dud around the city, that doesn’t do him any favors as I’m afraid it’ll disappear from many a memory while many others won’t watch their screeners because the film overall won’t be remembered for being much in a few months.
Hi Kris,
You mentioned that A Most Violent Year is still being edited, and may premiere at AFI Fest. Can you say anything about the progress of the film (e.g., how close it is to completion)? I was under the impression that it was finished, as it screened in D.C. recently and looked like a final product. Do you think there is any chance that it could play at either Telluride or NYFF?
Definitely not Telluride. New York would be a surprise, I think. Whatever screened in DC was likely just a test.
Kris, have you heard anything about “Interstellar”? There have been tweets from people who know people that have seen it, and they were quite positive.
Nope, and I really don’t know who could have seen it, honestly.
Edgar Wright wrote a tweet a little while back about two people he knows seeing it and loving it, which is probably what you’re referring to here. Other than that I can’t believe there’s really any word this early.
I wanted to know what is your opinion on Imitation game? You seem to be more fond of “Theory of Everything” which really isn’t ringing my bell. I also don’t see Eddie getting nominated as you have predicted. Guy has no street cred except for winning a Tony award.
Cumberbatch seems like a better option, dude has an Oliver win,1 golden globe, 3 Emmy and 2 Bafta nominations to his name. Plus i have heard that The Imitation Game will be Harvey’s #1 this award season.
Not sure “street cred” has everything to do with getting Oscar noms. Cumberbatch is obviously in the thick of it, but no reason to think he’s any more or less likely to slide in than Redmayne at the end of the day. Take your pick for now (if indeed it’s an either/or).
In general I don’t believe in designating a front-runner status to a film that’ yet to premiere. And if I do buy into the hype, it’s largely because the work is from a talented director, which Angelina Jolie is not (or at least not yet). Compelling story, high pedigree and good intentions don’t add up to much when the director doesn’t have a deft touch.
Have people even seen ‘Unbroken’? I understand why the story and look screams, “Oscar bait,” but what makes us believe Jolie can deliver an awards-worthy film? I’m dubious.
Of course, Inherent Vice will be brilliant but go nowhere with the Oscars, so what do I know?
No problem being dubious. Again, we’re all playing from the same deck at the moment.
It’s a real shame there even has to be a “front runner” especially when it seems to be mainly something that the studios push rather than the filmmakers. Whoever the frontrunner is from what I’ve noticed usually gets hated on before anyone has seen anything just because it has that “front runner” status but it’s not what the people making the film put on it (except the studio of course) when they go in making the film. I’m sure they just go into wanting to make something that they feel will be a great product and anything else that happens just happens.
I know Gone Girl will get potential awards play but I doubt Fincher took the job thinking “Oh yes, this one’s going to get it for me!”
Early guess: Unbroken is this year’s War Horse. There are big expectations and then it will come out, people will be underwhelmed by it, but there is just too prestige and the story clicks too much for Oscars voters to be completely unrecognized. Unless it’s complete trash, it will be nominated for Best Picture, but I don’t think the film will be enough for a win.
I have to say, boy do I hope some better films come along than Boyhood. Other than the reviewer from the OC Register, I think that film actually fits the bill as the most over-rated film of the summer. And, Kris, as you said about Guardians of the Galaxy, I still liked it overall!
My problem with “Boyhood” is that much of the first hour with the, I’ll call it “professor” storyline, has some of the worst acting, direction, and script in Linklater’s career. Frankly, those few “years” of the film were Grad School student filmmaking bad. Now, hours two and three I found mostly stellar, and by the end, I didn’t want it to end. I ‘almost’ forgot how bad the first reel is…but that still made up 1/3rd of that film.
Anywho- I just wanted to share my thoughts. It’s a good film, but I find it far over appreciated because of the high concept filmmaking ‘process’ behind the picture more than the quality of the overall result.
What was so bad about it? Because it all rang close to reality to me, and reality is inherently undramatic, particularly the mundane particulars, and I think that often, unfortunately, translates to “bad” for some.
Actually, it was the mundane that I found to be the ‘best’ part of the film. The second 2/3rds, post Marco Perella’s character, were fantastic to me. When we actually just got to live in the moments of the characters in the latter part of the film, it built so organically for me. By the end, I really didn’t want it to end. (SPOILER: And in one of the last shots when the main characters are all together in a single photo, it really hit me and felt like my own son was growing up and leaving for college…even though I don’t have a son).
But the dynamics of the Professor Bill plot-line were the most “plotted” to me. Those scenes just seemed to be from a different film for me in an almost “after school special” like manner. Bill was just over the top for me and performance was so off, the ‘plot’ in that section so forced, that is ruined the first 1/3rd of the movie for me. It reminds me of some of your comments on Nick Krause that I remember in The Descendants, re: bad character/performance– but that part of the story really threw me out of things, especially as I found some of the child acting a bit weak early on.