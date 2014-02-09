‘Office Space’ meets ‘Social Network’ in first teaser for Mike Judge’s ‘Silicon Valley’

#Mike Judge #Silicon Valley
02.09.14 5 years ago

Get your first look at Mike Judge’s “Silicon Valley” now.

A group of tech-savvy friends (Thomas Middleditch, Josh Brener, Martin Starr and Kumail Nanjiani) decide to strike out on their own in the forthcoming HBO comedy series, which also stars T.J. Miller as a twentysomething dot-com millionaire who serves as an aspirational figure for the entrepreneurial pals. Best moment: Nanjiani’s phallic deconstruction of the company’s new logo.

Check out the trailer below, then let us know whether you’ll be watching “Silicon Valley” in the poll further down.

“Silicon Valley” premieres Sunday, April 6 on HBO.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mike Judge#Silicon Valley
TAGSJosh BrenerKumail NanjianiMARTIN STARRMIKE JUDGEsilicon valleySilicon Valley promoSilicon Valley teaserSilicon Valley trailerTHOMAS MIDDLEDITCH

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP