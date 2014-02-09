‘Office Space’ meets ‘Social Network’ in first teaser for Mike Judge’s ‘Silicon Valley’

Get your first look at Mike Judge’s “Silicon Valley” now.

A group of tech-savvy friends (Thomas Middleditch, Josh Brener, Martin Starr and Kumail Nanjiani) decide to strike out on their own in the forthcoming HBO comedy series, which also stars T.J. Miller as a twentysomething dot-com millionaire who serves as an aspirational figure for the entrepreneurial pals. Best moment: Nanjiani’s phallic deconstruction of the company’s new logo.

Check out the trailer below, then let us know whether you’ll be watching “Silicon Valley” in the poll further down.

“Silicon Valley” premieres Sunday, April 6 on HBO.

