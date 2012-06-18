‘The Office’ star Ed Helms joins Amy Poehler, Jennifer Aniston in pair of new comedies

Ed Helms doesn’t do summer vacations.

The “Office” star, who begins filming Season 9 (!) of the NBC sitcom on July 30, has snagged two imminent big-screen projects to tide him over until then, according to Deadline.

The first, “They Came Together,” comes from the “Wet Hot American Summer” team of David Wain and Michael Showalter and stars Amy Poehler as a small-business owner who falls for a corporate executive (Paul Rudd), despite the fact that his company is threatening the existence of her knick-knack shop (think an uber-ironic and more perverse “You’ve Got Mail”). Helms will star as Eggbert, the accountant and (presumably alternate) love interest of Poehler’s character.

Helms has also landed a cameo in “We’re the Millers,” another star-driven comedy starring Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston as a pot dealer and a hooker, respectively, who pose as husband and wife in order to sneak 1,000 pounds of Mexican weed into the U.S. Helms will play Brad, the shady boss of Sudeikis’ character.

As if all of that weren’t enough, Helms is slated to begin filming “The Hangover Part III” on September 16 alongside Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis and returning director Todd Phillips. New Line has set a May 24, 2013 release for the comedy.

