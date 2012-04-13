Official synopsis for Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Django Unchained’ revealed

I am not particularly excited about Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained,” but I haven’t been particularly excited about one of his films in a while. Sorry if that’s sacrilege for you but I’ve been happy enough being pleasantly surprised by this or that and just don’t have it in me to get all goose-bumpy over the prospect of a new QT joint.
That said, my fingers are crossed for this one because, as you all know, I have an affinity for the genre in which Tarantino is working here and I very much want this to succeed so we can have more explorations of it. I’m really intrigued that Leonardo DiCaprio took on the project, and of course I’ll be very interested to see what Christoph Waltz has for us after a few dubious post-“Inglorious Basterds” tries. Jamie Foxx, well, I’m not as taken by that and wish Will Smith had seen the light and taken the role, since it’s what his career sorely needs at this juncture.
Christmas promises to be a very Leo holiday with this and Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby” landing in theaters. Will both be awards bait? We’ll know in due time, but for now, The Weinstein Company has released the official synopsis for Tarantino’s film. So if you didn’t get your hands on the highly circulated screenplay that made the rounds last year, here’s your chance to know what to expect, if you so desire:
Set in the South two years before the Civil War, DJANGO UNCHAINED stars Academy Award®-winner Jamie Foxx as Django, a slave whose brutal history with his former owners lands him face-to-face with German-born bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz (Academy Award®-winner Christoph Waltz).
Schultz is on the trail of the murderous Brittle brothers, and only Django can lead him to his bounty. The unorthodox Schultz acquires Django with a promise to free him upon the capture of the Brittles – dead or alive.Success leads Schultz to free Django, though the two men choose not to go their separate ways. Instead, Schultz seeks out the South’s most wanted criminals with Django by his side. Honing vital hunting skills, Django remains focused on one goal: finding and rescuing Broomhilda (Kerry Washington), the wife he lost to the slave trade long ago.
Django andSchultz’s search ultimately leads them to Calvin Candie (Academy Award®-nominee Leonardo DiCaprio), the proprietor of “Candyland,” an infamous plantation where slaves are groomed by trainer Ace Woody (Kurt Russell) to battle each other for sport. Exploring the compound under false pretenses, Django and Schultz arouse the suspicion of Stephen (Academy Award®-nominee Samuel L. Jackson), Candie’s trusted house slave. Their moves are marked, and a treacherous organization closes in on them. If Django and Schultz are to escape with Broomhilda, they must choose between independence and solidarity, between sacrifice and survival…
Written and directed by Academy Award®-winner Quentin Tarantino, DJANGO UNCHAINED is produced by Stacey Sher, Reginald Hudlin and Pilar Savone. The executive producers are Harvey and Bob Weinstein, Michael Shamberg, Shannon McIntosh, and James Skotchdopole. DJANGO UNCHAINED will be released in the U.S. on December 25, 2012, and internationally by Sony Pictures.
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Really pumped for this one.
Sounds like a juicy role for Kerry Washington. I wish Taraji P Henson would have gotten it though.
I have read this script a couple of times and I have to say how great it will be. It’s so different to what Tarantino’s done before. I can’t wait for this film!!!
Both Will Smith and Kevin Costner made a mistake by not doing this film
Not that I would judge the finished project on such a quibble, but Candyland? Really?
All I can say about this one from having read the script is that if you liked “Inglourious Basterds” (which was my favorite film that year), you can expect more of the same here. This is very much the same kind of Quentin, which I’m all for, but If you’re expecting him to entirely shift gears, you’re going to be disappointed.
I really like westerns, so I’m anxious for this one.
Agreed
I cannot wait to see this film. I’d guess it’s between Django and Les Mis for the Best Cast SAG Award.
Can Django tie On the Waterfront, The Godfather, and The Godfather Part II with 3 Best Supporting Actor nominations? It’s possible.
Having read the script, I disagree that it is “more of the same” of Basterds. Since he is working in the revenge genre, of course there will be similarities, but I found Django to me much more character driven. I enjoyed Basterds, but other than Shoshanna and Landa, most of the characters were pretty damn thin.
With Django, we really only once deviate from the main story line, and that is to give us an idea as to how Candy operates. I thought it was his most focused script since Jackie Brown. The relationship between Django and Schultz is fantastic and features the kind of honest character interaction that hasn’t really been present since Jackie Brown.
Oh yeah, and Sam Jackson is going to absolutely kill it.
Very disappointed in Jamie Foxx’s casting.
Why’s that?
I’ve never liked him as an actor. Also met him in real life and he’s very rude.
And it seem pretty bizarre to me that someone so smug and entitled will be playing a slave.
I’m reading the script after he’s been cast and I must say he’ll be fine in the role. Visually neither he nor Will Smith fit what a slave looks like.
The good ole “I met him in real life and he’s rude” argument. I never got this argument. It provides no indication of the talent of the actor. Hell, half of your favorite actors are probably douchebags in real life.
Gene Hackman? Total fucking asshole. Great actor though.
I never liked him as an actor before or after my experience with him and it hasn’t affected my opinion on his performances. But of course when I don’t like him personally I’m disappointed when he takes a great role that should have gone to someone else.
I met Jamie Foxx in real life and he offered to buy me an ice cream just because I looked sad. After ice cream, he jump-started my car and gave extremely descriptive directions to where I was going. Needless to say, I’m thrilled by this casting decision.
Hahahaha.
“Visually neither he nor Will Smith fit what a slave looks like.”
And what exactly does a slave look like? I wasn’t aware there was a specific model.
Seems like a pretty easy choice between sacrifice and survival!
I’m so excited about this film. I didn’t even know they were this far along with the film. I am a huge Leo fan, and I find it interesting he took on this role too. I prefer Jamie Foxx in the role vs Will Smith. So, I happy with that choice .
Love the first paragraph of this article. And co-sign.
Yeah, it’s become the cool thing now to convey or respond to any piece of news about Tarantino with a statement about how you can’t get excited about his movies. It’s not sacrilege and it doesn’t need to be brought up any time an article about a Tarantino film is written.