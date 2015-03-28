Oh deer, ‘SNL’ and The Rock present Disney’s live-action flick ‘Bambi’

#The Rock #SNL
03.29.15 3 years ago

There are some things that just should not be spoiled and the spoof trailer “Saturday Night Live” created for “Walt Disney's Bambi” is one of them.

Mocking the recent news that the Mouse House is moving forward with a live-action “Dumbo” (don't get me started on that one), Dwayne Johnson plays a, well, “Rock” version of the classic animated character.  This Bambi, however, is out for revenge. Tragically, they took away his mother. And, unlike the original, they are going to pay…deerly.

It's all in the style of “Fast 7,” might include some of his more famous co-stars (and if this is our mandatory synergistic Comcast tie-in for Friday's blockbuster we'll take it) and is already blowing up on social media.

Enjoy a live action “Bambi” we can only dare to dream for in the embedded video below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Rock#SNL
TAGSbambiDWAYNE JOHNSONsaturday night liveSNLsnl 40the rock

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP