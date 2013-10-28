Ohio State band goes Hollywood with Superman, Harry Potter, and more

(CBR) The Ohio State University Marching Band is sometimes referred to as the Best Damn Band in the Land, and with good reason: During Saturday”s game, the band performed a Hollywood medley featuring the themes from “Superman”, “The Lord of the Rings”, “Harry Potter”, “Jurassic Park” and “Pirates of the Caribbean”. But this being Ohio State, these weren”t straightforward renditions; no, they were performances, complete with a soaring Man of Steel, a Quidditch-playing Harry Potter and peckish T-rex. Watch for yourself below.

