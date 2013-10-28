Ohio State band goes Hollywood with Superman, Harry Potter, and more

#Harry Potter
and 10.28.13 5 years ago

(CBR) The Ohio State University Marching Band is sometimes referred to as the Best Damn Band in the Land, and with good reason: During Saturday”s game, the band performed a Hollywood medley featuring the themes from “Superman”, “The Lord of the Rings”, “Harry Potter”, “Jurassic Park” and “Pirates of the Caribbean”. But this being Ohio State, these weren”t straightforward renditions; no, they were performances, complete with a soaring Man of Steel, a Quidditch-playing Harry Potter and peckish T-rex. Watch for yourself below.

(via Deadspin)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Harry Potter
TAGSHARRY POTTERJURASSIC PARKohio stateOhio State University Marching BandPIRATES OF THE CARRIBBEANThe Lord of the Rings

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP