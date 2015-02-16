OK Go’s ‘You’re a F***ing Nerd’ gets a ‘Hot Tub Time Machine 2’ lyric video

02.16.15 4 years ago

To be clear, raping tigers is illegal, and everyone will still think you're a dweeb even if you manufacture a method in which you can surround yourself with dead-eyed bare-breasted women in your bachelor pad that looks like an iPod during an unspecified year in the future.

This is the world of Jacob of “Hot Tub Time Machine,” and more specifically, “Hot Tub Time Machine 2” which features the latest song “You're a F*cking Nerd And No One Likes You” by video nerds OK Go.

Today we premiere the lyric video for the song, which features all the WTF imagery — including an inflating peen package — you can imagine from the Adam Scott, Craig Robinson, Clark Duke and Rob Corddry comedy.

“Hot Tub Time Machine 2” heads to theaters this Friday (Feb. 20). OK Go's last album release was 2014's “Hungry Ghosts.”

