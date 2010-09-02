Okay… wow… Zack Snyder’s got dragons fighting airplanes in ‘Sucker Punch’

Okay… seriously…
… that’s awesome. You can find the full amazing photo at its original home at the website of one Zack Snyder.
“Sucker Punch” opens March 25, 2011.
Clearly insane. Love it.
From the moment I saw the teaser trailer, I’ve been demanding that I get to hand someone money to see this movie NOW, but they’re insisting I wait another 7 months. I DON’T WANT TO WAIT!!! GIMME NOW!!!!
This movie looks like garbage and it will bomb for sure. The reaction to the footage shown at comic con was lukewarm at best. Snyders a hack and he fucking destroyed what could have been the best comic adaptation ever (you know which one).
You are entitled to your opinion but I just shake my head over genre fans thumbing their nose at Snyder, a Director that is clearly “on your side.” Also the comment about Watchmen is absurd. Between what the film was and the animated Black Freighter stuff it is nigh impossible to conceive of a more faithful and respectful translation.
People that claim to have waited for years for a Watchmen movie and hated the one delivered make no sense to me.
I hope it turns out good, but I’m getting a cake for breakfast kind of vibe from this. You think you want to see a dragon, whore and robot filled clusterfuck, but it may just wind up empty calories that gives the kiddies a tummy ache.
I love cake for breakfast.
I’m cautiously optimistic…if there’s one thing Snyder does do well though, it’s creating compelling imagery.