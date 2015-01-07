Oklahoma Critics award ‘Boyhood,’ Rosamund Pike and ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

01.07.15

Hand it to the Oklahoma Film Critics Circle for not conforming to categorical tradition. Yes, they hand out Best Actor and Actress (this year: Michael Keaton and Rosamund Pike), director (Richard Linklater), and Best Picture (“Boyhood”), but they also throw out a Best First Feature award a la the Independent Spirit Awards, accolades for Body of Work and Best Guilty Pleasure and dissbombs in the form of Obvious and Not So Obvious Worst Films of the Year. It”s a colorful announcement.

The OFCC”s best films list is an eclectic round-up. With “Boyhood” taking the top spot, the group”s list rounded out with “Birdman,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Whiplash,” “Gone Girl,” “Nightcrawler,” “The Imitation Game,” “The LEGO Movie,” “A Most Violent Year,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” 

See the full list of winners below:

Best Picture
“Boyhood”

Top 10 Films of 2014
“Boyhood”
“Birdman”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Whiplash”
“Gone Girl”
“Nightcrawler”
“The Imitation Game”
“The LEGO Movie”
“A Most Violent Year”
“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Best Actress
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Best Supporting Actor
Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Original Screenplay
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Adapted Screenplay
Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl”

Best First Feature
“Nightcrawler”

Best Foreign Language Film
“Force Majeure”

Best Documentary
“Life Itself”

Best Animated Film
“The LEGO Movie”

Best Body of Work
Chris Miller & Phil Lord, “The LEGO Movie” and “22 Jump Street”

Best Guilty Pleasure
“Edge of Tomorrow”

Not So Obviously Worst Film
“The Monuments Men”

Obviously Worst Film
“Transformers: Age of Extinction”

