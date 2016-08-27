The original names of some of your favorite ‘Harry Potter’ characters

#Harry Potter
08.27.16 2 years ago

Gary. Gary? GARY!? It just feels wrong. But it's true, newly uncovered illustrations by J.K. Rowling herself revealed the author originally named one of her Harry Potter characters Gary. And there's more!

You really don't know what you're going to find on Pottermore on any given day. While it's changed its appearance this year there are still hidden gems popping up now and then.

TheRowlingLibrary.com recently pointed out that Rowling's old illustrations have been popping up in random posts on the official fan site. They say three are entirely new to fans while several others are now available at higher resolutions than they have been in the past. Here are the new ones:

Found on Pottermore's Peeves entry.

This one is from a bit of writing on potions.

And on the History of the Quidditch World Cup page.

But a fan had a question about another illustration, one which featured Neville, Ron, Harry, Hermione, and someone named Gary.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Gary, as it turns out, was the name Rowling had previously given Dean Thomas. “I'd forgotten i called him Gary until I saw that pic just now!” she said.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But this isn't the first time “Gary's” name has surfaced. Rowling's “Original Forty” entry on Pottermore had him listed along with other original characters. Rowling wrote:

Two of my most prized possessions are a pair of small notebooks, which contain my very first scribblings about Harry Potter. Much of what is written in them was never used in the series, although it is startling to come across the odd line of dialogue that subsequently made it, verbatim, to publication.

In one of the books is a list of forty names of students in Harry's year (including Harry, Ron and Hermione), all allocated houses, with small symbols beside each name depicting each boy or girl's parentage.

“Thomas, Gary” is listed right after “[Spungen, changed to Spinks, Draco, all crossed out, re-inserted above]” which is how Draco Malfoy started. Neville Longbottom's last name was “Sidebottom” at first and Hermione's was “Puckle.” Luna Lovegood started out as “Lily Moon.” They don't have the actual image up of this notebook page but it's a cool read anyway.

You'll be able to find more fun details about the Wizarding World like this when Pottermore Presents releases three new e-books in September.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Harry Potter
TAGSHARRY POTTERjk rowlingpottermore

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP