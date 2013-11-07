‘Oldboy’ gets a new trailer and Josh Brolin has ‘opinions’ on how the movie turned out

Nothing is more twisted than the truth.

So says the new trailer for “Oldboy,” Spike Lee’s remake of the 2003 cult Korean film starring Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Olsen and Samuel L. Jackson. What can we anticipate from the new version? Judging from the latest preview, expect lots and lots of Brolin in his underwear and, oh yes, a sure-to-be-excruciating scene involving Samuel L. Jackson, a black permanent marker and a straight razor.

In other “Oldboy”-related news, Brolin himself apparently isn’t so enamored of the finished film, telling the LA Times (via Bloody-Disgusting): “I do have opinions, but it’s better to bite my tongue.” The actor later tells the newspaper (though there is no actual quote attributed) that he prefers Lee’s 3-hour director’s cut, which he describes as being more focused on character.

Watch the full trailer below and let us know what you think in the comments.

“Oldboy” hits theaters on November 27.