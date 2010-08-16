Oliver Platt will be The Man In Black in ‘X-Men: First Class’

Matthew Vaughn appears to be casting the superhero prequel “X-Men: First Class” in record time. It’s being reported by Deadline that Oliver Platt will be joining the ensemble as a non-mutant, somewhat government-agent-sounding “The Man In Black.
The film centers around Charles Xavier and Magneto’s early friendly relationship, and perhaps the creation of the first incarnation of the superhero group The X-Men. Originally published in 1963 by Marvel Comics, “The X-Men” were created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, it is yet unknown how closely the film will follow the early story lines of the comics, but we do know that certain characters will be in it from the casting news.
James McAvoy will play the telepathic Charles Xavier, and Michael Fassbender will appear as Magneto. Of the super team itself, (which originally consisted of Cyclops, the Beast, Angel, Iceman, and Jean Grey) only Nicholas Hoult has been cast as The Beast. Other notable side characters cast are Alice Eve in the role of Emma Frost and Morgan Lily as a young Mystique (the blue mutant famously portrayed by Rebecca Romijn in the last few X-Men Movies.) Kevin Bacon has also been cast as Sebastian Shaw, and Rose Byrne may join as Moira McTaggert.
Oliver Platt is currently appearing as Laura Linney’s husband in the new Showtime Cancer Dramedy series “The Big C” (you can watch the first episode in it’s entirety right here on hitfix.com)
“X-Men: Fist Class” is scheduled to begin shooting next month in London.
Let’s just get this out of the way up front: is Oliver Platt a giant or is Sam Rockwell really just kinda small?
OK, moving on, I continue to be confused by what, exactly, this project is. Is it a straight prequel, playing into a lead-up to the first film? Is it a reboot? Judging strictly by his casting choices, Vaughn certainly seems to be playing fast and loose with any established continuity in the films.
And, actually, I think this film could be served by establishing a whole new continuity, laying groundwork for what should have been the plan moving forward from the second film.
I think it’s obviously a reboot of the material. It seems that there will be no connection to Singer’s X-Men films or X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Personally…I think that’s a good thing in this case. After X-Men: The Last Stand, who would want to take the reigns of that francaise without starting over?
This is the first mention I’ve seen that the villain is Sebastian Shaw. Here comes the Hellfire Club!
Actually it is Jennifer Lawrence that is playing Mystique.
This is shaping up to be some of the strangest casting I’ve ever seen. I don’t know where the people in charge of these new superhero movies think their headed but one thing is clear. The days of the super hero blockbusters are over for Hollywood. They sure had a grip on how to make these movies for awhile there, to bad it couldn’t last.
Umm Kyle READ!!! Morgan Lily as YOUNG MYSTIQUE!
We do too know how closely it will be following the original storyline of the comics — NOT AT ALL. Xavier and Magneto were never partners in the early X-Men comics; there was no “Man in Black”; no Hellfire Club; no relationship with the White Queen; no Moira; no Nightcrawler, no Mystique as his mother; etc. etc. That’s all retcon on top of retcon. Whatever this movie is going to be, it will have literally no relationship to the stories Stan and Jack wrote.