Oliver Platt will be The Man In Black in ‘X-Men: First Class’

Matthew Vaughn appears to be casting the superhero prequel “X-Men: First Class” in record time. It’s being reported by Deadline that Oliver Platt will be joining the ensemble as a non-mutant, somewhat government-agent-sounding “The Man In Black.

The film centers around Charles Xavier and Magneto’s early friendly relationship, and perhaps the creation of the first incarnation of the superhero group The X-Men. Originally published in 1963 by Marvel Comics, “The X-Men” were created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, it is yet unknown how closely the film will follow the early story lines of the comics, but we do know that certain characters will be in it from the casting news.

James McAvoy will play the telepathic Charles Xavier, and Michael Fassbender will appear as Magneto. Of the super team itself, (which originally consisted of Cyclops, the Beast, Angel, Iceman, and Jean Grey) only Nicholas Hoult has been cast as The Beast. Other notable side characters cast are Alice Eve in the role of Emma Frost and Morgan Lily as a young Mystique (the blue mutant famously portrayed by Rebecca Romijn in the last few X-Men Movies.) Kevin Bacon has also been cast as Sebastian Shaw, and Rose Byrne may join as Moira McTaggert.

Oliver Platt is currently appearing as Laura Linney’s husband in the new Showtime Cancer Dramedy series “The Big C” (you can watch the first episode in it’s entirety right here on hitfix.com)

“X-Men: Fist Class” is scheduled to begin shooting next month in London.

