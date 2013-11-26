OMG: One Direction are coming to America

Get ready, One Direction fans. Or, more accurately, prepare to get ready in eight months or so.

The boy band is launching another British Invasion, kicking of an extensive 21-city North American tour on August 1, 2014 at Toronto’s Rogers Centre, wrapping things up in Sunny Miami on October 5.

Dubbed the Where We Are tour, the trek will find One Dimension promoting their brand new No. 1 album “Midnight Memories.”

While 1D is playing most major markets in the U.S. and Canada, dates in the Pacific Northwest and Northern California are curiously missing, the band promises that more dates will be added. Their itinerary has them taking a long break between their August 29 show in Chicago and their L.A.-area date on September 12, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they add some dates in-between. They also left multiple days between several big market gigs, allowing them to add second (or third nights) when the initial dates inevitably sell out.

Tickets for the entire tour go on sale Saturday, December 7.

Here are 1D’s North American tour dates:

August 1: Rogers Center in Toronto, ON

August 4: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

August 7: Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA

August 11: Nationals Park in Washington, DC

August 13: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

August 16: Ford Field in Detroit, MI

August 19: LP Field in Nashville, TN

August 22: Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX

August 27: Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, MO

August 29: Soldier Field in Chicago, IL



September 12: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA

September 16: University of Phoenix Stadium in Phoenix, AZ

September 19: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, TX

September 21: Alamodome in San Antonio, TX

September 23: BOK Center in Tulsa, OK

September 25: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA

September 27: PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC



October 1: Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA

October 3: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

October 5: Sun Life Stadium in Miami, FL