Ominous new ‘Gotham’ trailer gets an assist from Aloe Blacc

Gotham City is crumbling, and only one man can save the day…okay, at least until Batman grows up.

A new promo for FOX's forthcoming prequel series “Gotham” shows future Commissioner Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) striding through a red-hued scene of “crime and corruption” in the bustling metropolis, assisted by some decidedly ominous voiceover narration (“Sometimes I feel like I'm the only one who cares”) and the Aloe Blacc tune “Ticking Bomb.” Look for cameos from future Batman antagonists Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor), Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Camren Bicondova) and Edward Nygma/The Riddler (Cory Michael Smith), along with original-to-the-series baddie Fish Mooney (Jada Pinkett Smith).

Check out the full promo below, then let us know whether you'll be watching in the comments.

“Gotham” premieres September 22 on FOX.