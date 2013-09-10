Heartbreaking update: On-fire twerking girl was a hoax by Jimmy Kimmel

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

My therapist says she understands why it’s so hard for me to trust people. It’s because they do things like present us with a perfectly believable video of the most extreme twerking disaster ever, and then yank its authenticity away after we’ve already posted it on Facebook and shown it to everyone we know.

This is what happened with that viral video of a girl twerking so hard she catches on fire. Last night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Jimmy revealed that the whole operation was actually a hoax set up months ago by him and his staff. And “Caitlin Heller,” the girl in the ashy yoga pants, is actually a professional stunt woman named Daphne Avalon*.

Congratulations, Jimmy. You get an A on your anthropology report.

*that has to be fake too, right?