On Kristen Stewart and stripping away the tabloid persona

Not to be crass, but it struck me yesterday that a screening of “Anna Karenina” followed by moderating a Q&A with Kristen Stewart (along with Walter Salles and Garrett Hedlund for “On the Road”) was an interesting juxtaposition. Young lady errs and gets maligned by society. Hmm. But stripping the tabloid away from a persona is always a good thing, and spending a few hours with Stewart, first on stage then later in the evening at an after-party, really endeared me to her, I must say.
People put their best face on in this game so you’re always going to be charmed, seduced, wooed by the “please like me” thing of it all. But Stewart (who was nevertheless exposed to the film industry from a very early age) is a very normal girl in the throes of very abnormal circumstances. And her “best face” is difficult to manage. She squirms on stage in between the smoothly collected Hedlund and the cerebral Salles. She feels like she doesn’t belong, but she desperately wants to. Indeed, she thinks she deserves to.
A film like “On the Road” (as well as “The Runaways” and “Welcome to the Rileys” before it) feels like a step toward putting a little distance between her and the franchise that made her, a yearning for the legitimacy someone like Emma Watson is searching for now. It’s hard, though, when you’ve been that pigeonholed, and the perception of what you have to offer has been that ingrained in the pop culture consciousness. And that’s if you’ve even succeeded at getting people to look at the work rather than the image portrayed in “Us Weekly.”
At one point during the on-stage discussion, Stewart recalled working on the film and being transfixed by the opportunity and the talent involved. “Look, I’m just a stupid kid but I totally deserve to be here,” she would humbly but assertively say when offering this or that suggestion during the collaborative process. And it was a big, bright, illuminated sign that could easily serve as the thesis of Jack Kerouac’s generation-defining work: I’m just a stupid kid, but I totally deserve to be here.
That is, in part, what drew Salles to the project, which has languished as “the unfilmable” for decades. After making the great South American road trip movie in 2004’s “The Motorcycle Diaries,” he moved on to the great North American road trip. The films separately “tell stories of socio-political and cultural change,” he told the audience. “And they’re about learning to grow up, which is interesting. Because growing up is hard.”
Immediately the notion brought me back to Stewart, learning to grow up, but with the whole world watching. And it’s not just growing up in general but growing up as an actress. Later the 22-year-old told me about how nervous she always gets during a Q&A because of the balance of comfort with her colleagues and the sense that she is representing them, to an extent. “On one hand it’s like, it’s just a bunch of actors,” she said. “But then I’m like, shit, it’s a bunch of actors! They care about what I have to say!”
You can tell the experience, particularly working with this cast and being guided by someone like Salles through the journey, has been life-changing. And it’s a bit surprising for her. When she first read the novel, she said she couldn’t relate to the Marylou character at all. And more than that, “you don’t get a sense of her heart or her mind in the novel because of how it’s written,” she told the audience.
But after all, the character was based on someone with a heart and a mind of her own: Luanne Henderson. So Stewart was eager to get inside her head. She met with Henderson’s daughter to help fill in this and that, but ultimately, she was completely taken by a person she kept calling “magic.” And given that Henderson passed away just two years before shooting began, “I felt like she was with me,” Stewart told the audience.
However, the actors in the film aren’t depicting real-life characters, and that’s something Salles would keep telling them during production. “You’re not playing Jack Kerouac, you’re playing Sal Paradise,” he would tell Sam Riley. “You’re not playing Neal Cassady, you’re playing Dean Moriarty,” he would tell Hedlund. And, “You’re not playing Luanne, you’re playing Marylou,” he would tell Stewart. The distinction is important, because while Sal, Dean and Marylou are characters fleshed out in their own right in the novel, they are also archetypes for a generation, and embossing those highlights is key to the greatness of what “On the Road” is.
The reverse is in the cards for Stewart. “Kristen Stewart” is an archetype right now. The two words conjure tabloid imagery and big box office romance spectacle. For many, they don’t feel real. They’re ethereal. But — and not that this should be a news flash — there is flesh and blood, desires and dreams, commitment and passion beneath that archetype. There is a Luanne to Stewart’s Marylou, and she’s finding her — or perhaps, more to the point, we are — one humble step at a time.
I’m so happy for her, she deserve to be there she is a great actor, done like 30 movies. I love her in into the wildand welcome to the rileyswas amazing. stay strong kristen can’t wait to know what are your next projects
She’s been working since she was 7/8. Hard to believe since she’s currently only 22. This girl is amazing. Very talented.
@kelek and XXX33: Then why are you here posting if you’re not a fan? Just want to trash her, huh? Your lives are that painful that you have to inflict pain on a stranger? I hope you both end up with better lives and are young enough to experience life the way it should be. Life is a rollercoaster and you can enjoy the ride. Why not let the fans and Kristen enjoy it a little and be kind by keeping the negative comments under control and under your hat? I know I would appreciate it. Thank you.
Excellent article. If ones success is measured by outside achievement.. then go win a BAFTA @Kalek. Then you have a right to an opinion here. I hope you get comfortable seeing her success, it’s gonna be around for a while!
@Kelek, this is Robin. No, I do not endorse cheating, bad acting and homewrecking, of course not. What I do endorse is compassion, the willingness to forgive, try to understand and not judge when it is not my place to judge. I believe in standing up for the weak and defending the dying dog being kicked by senseless people that have no conscience. I personally have gotten into a lot of trouble, stepping in to defend and protect someone that was unable to do it themselves. It definately is a character flaw, but it’s because no one stepped in to help me when I needed it the most. I swore I would never stand by and just watch, when I could either help prevent or stop someone from being hurt. I would be just as guilty as the person inflicting the pain if I did that. I refuse to be that kind of person. If you were down and I came across your path, I would help you, if I could. I would go out of my way to find a way to help you, regardless if I knew you or not. Unfortunately, I get taken advantaged of, all the time, but that doesn’t deter my convictions because it’s worth the risk if I am able to suceed in helping someone. Now, I did judge you, because you attacked someone that was down and hurting. Someone that cannot stand up for themselves. If you think the words don’t hurt, think again. They hurt you and everyone that reads them because they are meant to do so, not meant to help. I’m sorry if you feel it necesseary to hurt people, truly, I wish you a better life so you don’t feel it necessary to inflict pain on others. I wasn’t being sarcastic.
Thank you for the great article on Kristen. Whatever it is that is going on right will just be a minor blip in what I think will be a stellar career. I can’t wait to see what new projects are on her horizon.
great article….glad to see the press moving on to the young woman and actress she is and will be. Who knows what the past weeks have been about but one thing stands out..she has grown from a child to a woman overnight with a future of growing and making her own way in her own right. Good for her and good for you for printing this article. She deserves it.
Pretty much think Stewart has always complained about the tabloids, so a grade of fail for you on the ‘live by the sword,’ comment – and judging from her career she’s not going anywhere.
While I find very little wrong with your comment, let me just say this: It’s not that she has no problem reaping the benefits when the tabloids/media build up their careers and complain/moan when they turn against them. It’s the lies and “sources” they have a problem with. It makes them worry and become distrustful of their friends, wondering who is stabbing them in the back. If the tabloid/media has a “source” and what they are saying is true, then why hide the source? If the source is worried about retribution, then they should keep their mouths shut and lessen their deceptions and shame for spreading such gossip. Now, how would you behave if someone did that to you? Kristen admits when she’s wrong and doesn’t blame anyone but herself when the truth comes out. She also doesn’t make excuses. I would say that’s pretty admirable. Wouldn’t you?
Quality journalism here Mr. Tapley. I read your piece and gather that real effort in relation to time and research was expended. I quite like it. Now on to read your other articles.
Thank you, a very nice article – she is obviously very intense & passionate about her work. Let’s hope that the tabloid sensationalism doesn’t keep her from working in the future. I thought it was interesting that she, Jennifer Lawrence, & Emma Watson were together at a TIFF gathering – a gazillion dollars in box office receipts between them – but all three of them seem to be interested in making high-quality films. Young pop icons, sure, but a VERY long way from the “bad-girl/bimbo summit” of a few years ago. Call them the “anti-bimbos”.
An excellent piece. Cerebral yet poignant. She a tremendous talent in such a petite package. I’m looking forward to seeing the film, and I’m so NOT a Kerouac fan. I couldn’t empathize with the characters in OTR the book at all. So I want to see if the visual medium changes that.
Regarding the tabloid persona, I suspect that, unless she does something pro-active about it before people’s opinion of her has time to harden, she’s stuck with that for a long time to come, possibly the rest of her life.
This was very insightful. Thank you for that. Your article is very straight forward and informative. It proves how we very easily confuse the charater with the actual person and personify them. What an interesting concept, even though, we are subconsciously doing it to Kristen Stewart as she did it with Henderson and Marilou. In the light of this, I would imagine Kristen Stewart is not such “Dumb kid” as she thinks (and so many of the public thinks). She and the public just aren’t aware of what they actually know and understand. It’s like we’re all caught up in this tunnel vision of who she is and can’t see past the rock wall of the tunnel. It’s going to take a lot of patience and hard work to chip away at that wall so we can see the light that shines on the other side. Wow, did I just say that? See, your article gave more insight than even I thought. The more I think about it, the more I feel I understand the public’s reaction to this whole mess and really hope the public will understand enough to help her mature more gracefully. Kristen is one of the most interesting people I have seen in a long time. I have seen almost all of her films. This puts a whole new light on every one of those films and how she was able to portray her characters, even if she did it subconsciously. I never found her portrayals “monotone” like others. I always felt she transformed into her characters. Thank you so much for your article. I like things that make me think.
i love how you actually aren’t like majority of society that trashes kristen even when they know nothing about her. You make really clear points that Kristen is actually herself and hardworking in her job even though the media scrutinizes every little thing she does, it must be harder for her because she’s only 22 and she still has a whole life ahead of her. Again well said.
This is not a true statement. The only time she has been unfriendly with the public is when she felt her privicy was invaded. She did an article explaining how difficult it is for actors to just go out and enjoy a lunch because the public has now become the poparazzo with all the instant tweets. When she is approached directly by a fan, she is very nice to them. It’s when they don’t approach her and they tweet her location, every word she says, (which always gets twisted) and every move she makes, that she gets upset. You would too, if you were in her shoes. BTW, her PR people are supposed to help her along and so is the press. You call it a game because that’s how you justify what you think. To her, this is not a game. It is her life because she is a product of the movie industry. She’s not fooling anyone. She’s trying to survive. Why not let her do that? Would you rather see her burned at the stake? If so, I hope you are never judged as cruelly as she has been, but it would serve you right.
what are you talking about? What does her parents being in the business have to do with anything? They are a stage manager and a scriptwriter. What game is she playing? And i have friends who have met Kristen in person and say she is a lovely young woman. You are strange!
And I guess you know her that well personally to say that? You insist your own pigeonholing ways on here right after the writer just narrated his own experience spending time (meaning: a chance to know the person to have a better understanding of her) with the actress. Yet here you are. Did you even read the article? I’m amazed by people like you. And not in a good way.
It’s comments like these, that make me realize….some women are batshiit. She’s not a demonic mythical creature possessed of shape shifter abilities who is master plotting to rule the world and enrage you in the process, she’s just a 22 yr old kid trying to navigate thru the world while living under a highly judgemental microscope (waves to overinvested poster ‘Anne’). Last time I checked your mom being a script supervisor and your dad being a stage manager (‘crew’ as Stewart calls them) doesn’t insulate/innoculate you against making mistakes, or being torn apart in the press – it certainly doesn’t create some plotting scheming do anything for fame type pr vixen with a knack of ‘fooling’ people as you say. Towards what end exactly? Stewart was huge already – having angry creepy banshees like you kicking her in the head, sure isn’t a goal of hers. As for your lame ‘theory,’ Hollywood is littered with the graves of actual movie star offspring (not ‘crew’ parents as Stewart has) who somehow were not endowed with all the savvy abilities you claim, but who like the rest of us lay people fail (and die) miserably way before their time. (see children of Michael Douglas, Paul Newman, Sylvester Stallone, etc) Being ‘products of the movie industry,’ sure didn’t enable them with survival and pr skills and the ability to fool others. Perhaps you’re confusing her with Kim Kardashian? Whose parents weren’t in the movie industry, but who is quite capable of fooling the masses with genius pr. As for your other slam re Stewart not ‘being nice to the public in the past,’ that’s also a shameful lie – as a press person myself, I’m someone who’s heard her express gratitude for the fans, and witnessed her happily sign for and spend extraordinary amounts of time with them, a reason she has such a devoted fan base – so I can categorically say you’re completely FOS.
@Francine: Was your comment directed to me? I just got notice you replied to me. Wasn’t your reply to Anne? If it was to me, I’m not understanding. My comment was rebuking Anne’s.
@Robin No it was aimed at Anne, it will only allow me to reply to the original comment! Totally in agreement with you :)
Beautifully written, Kris. I’ve been a fan of that girl since ‘Into the Wild’, and I’ve continued to be to this day.
30 films at 22? That’s crazy. Emma Watson has only done the Potter films and a couple of others, and Jennifer L has done less that that probably. I like her, you can tell she is serious about acting and even though she is the most talked about young actress since Twilight, she isn’t in it for celebrity. I find her quite endearing.
Here’s the one’s I have seen: Speak, Safety of Objects, The Yellow Hankerchief, Fierce People, The Messengers, Welcome to the Riley’s, Cake Eaters, Into the Wild, The Runaways, Zathura, Cold Creek Manor, Panic Room, Catch that Kid, The Thirteenth Year, Flintstones: Viva Rock Vegas, Undertow, Jumper, Adventureland, Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, BD, SWATH, BD2 (I will see), and On The Road (I will see). I have not seen: The Silverman Program, which was a TV series, What Just Happened or In the Land of Women. Not only that, she is a very good vocalist! This girl has so much talent and most of it is bottled up, unreleased.
What I found interesting was that I didn’t notice her in many of these rolls until my son pointed out how many of her films I had when he was putting them in a DVD binder for me.
I’ve seen Adventureland (LOVE), Into The Wild, The Runaways, Panic Room (i’ve seen that about 12 times), The first Twilight (i liked it) and i can’t wait to see On The Road. I might buy the Snow White film for my niece too!
Yeah, all the directos that have worked with her, love her and can’t believe how brilliant an actor she is. They see it and can’t harness it enough for it to truly come out in their films because they haven’t brought their films up to her level, even though she continues to take the rolls. She is very humbled with her own talents and the directors see that. They try to improve the films to suit her and how she portrays the character. One of these days, she is going to find the script that will enable her to get the recognition she deserves. I truly feel it’s the scripts, not her, that hold her back. She’s not a “whoremonger” for the screen and melts away from the spotlight when she should and shines when she should. She enhances the other actors and they know that too. Every actor she has worked with says she is a great contribution to the film, even when she’s not the star or being hyped in the film.
You forget her by ignoring all the press about her and follow your own advice. I’m happy for you that you can look into a mirror and not see the wicked, jealous, hateful person you have seeping through your soul. Hate never helps, only hurts, and guess what, makes you ugly too. Maybe that’s why you have so much distain for her. She doesn’t hate, not even RS. She’s angry, I would be too, but she doesn’t hate. You know that pic LR tweeted with Snow White drunk and the comment, “Not so pure after all”? Stop and think about how quickly she came up with that and tweeted all her one liners. Wanna talk about playing a game? LR is the master and she & RS set up the whole thing. Use your brain, not your jealous, hateful heart and get smart! There is so much out there that you can piece everything together and see what is really going on. Wow, what a roll reversal, The fall of Kristen Stewarts acting career for the rise of Liberty Ross’s” How long did it take them to plan it all? She was targeted from the first day RS decided to do SWATH! Back read all the articles. It’s there! Stop acting like an idiot!
@Lena, this is Robin. I am not a KStew stan. I just don’t believe in hurting someone that is already hurting. If you think your comments don’t hurt, think again. They hurt everyone that reads them and that’s what they are meant to do. Someone must have wronged you and you are lashing out by using blogs on KStew to feel better. Unfortunately, it’s not working is it? It’s not working because you CAN’T release your own pain by doing what you’re doing. You can only feed your pain by doing what you’re doing. You need to learn to forgive, not forget, forgive, whom ever it was that hurt you and yourself. Spreading hateful, jealous, spiteful and vicious remarks about someone else that you don’t even know, shows how much pain you truly are in. I hope your life gets better. I hope you find someone that understands you, but until you try to understand and forgive, you won’t be able to do that. People don’t want to be around or associated with negative, painful people because they know it will only rub off on them eventually and make them miserable, like you. I’m not trying to be mean or sarcastic, I’m being truthful. How can I help you understand what you are doing to yourself without sounding like a bitch? If you need a friend, contact me through this blog again and I will find a way to get you my e-mail without posting it publically. I’m serious.
You write that people are obsessed with Kristen Stewart because she sleeps with Rob Pattinson and then because she starred in Twilight. No, I like many of her films and I think her talent and films have been unfairly misrepresented by women like you who are obviously obsessed with Rob. You mention K-Stew’s melodramatic fans, but you can’t see how melodramatic your comments are.
In my one brief interaction with her, and having attended press conferences for a couple of her films, I’ve always found Kristen Stewart to be thoughtful, friendly and genuine. I’m not the biggest fan of her as an actress at this point (though I haven’t seen “On the Road”), but as a public figure she feels refreshingly unaffected, and it’s unfortunate that so much unwarranted vitriol is thrown her way in the media – particularly given how young she is.
Great article and so refreshing to read something about HER and her work…and not the BS that is constantly written about her- I look forward to where she is headed and the brilliant career that she has the talent to have…..cannot wait to OTR!
I agree 100% that Kristen Stewart is too quickly dismissed by people simply on the basis of her twilight performances. For me she has two modes, her phoned in mainstream mode (twilight, snow white etc) and more serious, actually trying mode (the runaways, adventureland etc). People say she is boring and doesn’t emote, but they really need to see more of her work beyond her couple of most high profile roles. I’m not going to say she’s amazing or any such hyperbole, but she is a good actress and she is continuing to improve. It especially annoys me all the people who want to compare her with Emma Watson, sure I can see why Watson would be considered as a better role model for young women, but as an actress, she is wooden, obvious and gives one dimensional performances. By comparison Stewart has given a number of performances with surprising nuance and complexity, far more accomplished.
I agree with you about Kristen. Not sure about Emma Watson. Personally, I think they are completely different in the way they portray their characters. Emma Watson is more, excuse the phrase, prudish? That’s not a bad thing. She just has a different stance on her priorities and moralities. Kristen is much more daring, especially in her rolls and life. God, please don’t go off on how daring she is in her life! We all know already! That wasn’t a dig, just the truth. I don’t understand how they can compare the two. I find them almost complete opposites, except that they are both, very sweet to their fans when their fans give them the respect and privacy they deserve.
great article. do you think on the road is oscar worthy?
Brilliant and way-overdue post Kris. Thank you. Hope Melissa Silverstein and others in the media learn this is the way to support Kristen in the future instead of beating a dead horse with commentary on her personal life.
Hope Carson also has a great view on this situation. I have become a fan. At first, when I started reading one of her articles, I thought it was trashing her, but then as I read on, I saw she was actually exposing the reporter for setting Kristen up for another bout of “Put my foot in my mouth”. She really stood up for Kristen. It was really refreshing. It was an article about being “crammed into a car”. Look it up. It was quite good.
I think Kristen has some good, non-commercial films out there. Into the Wild is a film (directed by Sean Penn) in which a Wall Street Journal critic said Kristen was a vital force. She was memorable in the film and director friends of Walter Salles who saw the film recommended her for On the Road after seeing the film. Adventureland was another small film in which she garnered some good reviews and was called unusually charismatic. The praise always comes hard because it’s not popular to praise her. She was good in another small film, The Yellow Handkerchief. I personally don’t understand all the hate towards her. It’s not her fault she got the role of Bella Swan in Twilight and it turned out to be lucrative.
Thank you Kristopher Tapley for seeing Kristen Stewart as a normal human being,she’s flesh and blood and she has feelings…
I sincerely do enjoy Kristen’s preformances. I wouldn’t go so far to say that she’s the best actress ever (but she certainly works a lot, 30 movies and more to come) but she will continue to improve her talent and I’ll say that she is my favorite actress. Which is big for me because I have never been a fan of someone like this before. She has a personality that is relatable and I find her very charming. I also think that she is a strong and Independant person. I am proud to have been a fan for almost seven years (yes before twilight, I knew in liked her since Panic Room and Speak) and I’m proud to still be a fan, it’s her life and I might not always agree with her choices but I’m not in a place to tell her how to live her life or criticize her. It’s none of our business. I understand if people don’t like but I will never understand why they are so disrespectful and hateful to someone who has done nothing to them. We were all taught respect in school, and you’re all old enough to know how to express and opinion without being a jerk.