On the 16th anniversary of Kurt Cobain’s death are we any closer to a film about his life?

#Kurt Cobain #MTV #Nirvana
04.05.10 8 years ago 2 Comments

Today marks the 16th anniversary of Kurt Cobain”s death. Are we any closer to a biopic on the Nirvana leader? 

It depends upon whom you believe.
In an extensive story on biopics in April 1″s Variety, author Steve Chagollan calls any attempt to bring Cobain”s story to the big screen, “long languishing.” Among the others that can”t seem to achieve lift off? Projects on Miles Davis, Janis Joplin, Keith Moon, Jimi Hendrix, James Brown and Frank Sinatra.
However MTV reports today, perhaps to commemorate Cobain”s death, that Oren Moverman, best known as director of “The Messenger,” is still in talks to direct a Cobain biopic based on Charles R. Cross”s 2001 book “Heavier Than Heaven.” Moverman is very cautious, telling MTV that “it”s so early in the process, it would be not right for me to try to guess what the film will be before I start to actually attack it, before I”m officially on it.” As we previously reported, Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love, has optioned the rights to “Heavier Than Heaven.” Universal owns the rights to Cobain’s and Love’s life stories. Odd, but true.
As Chagollan’s piece points out, biopics can be very messy business when it comes to getting rights to the music and the estate’s approval, if that’s an issue.
Do we really need a Cobain biopic? No, we just need the music. So today, in honor of Cobain, take out your favorite Nirvana album and turn it up loud.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kurt Cobain#MTV#Nirvana
TAGScharles crossfrank sinatraJames Brownjanis joplinjimi hendrixKEITH MOONKURT COBAINMTVNIRVANAOREN MOVERMANVARIETY

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP