On The Rise: Kings Go Forth, to bring soul to the forefront

With the rise of acts like Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings — who released their album this week — and Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears, ’60s and ’70s soul has been making a hardcore comeback, even with Amy Winehouse off semi-permanently in the wings.

Enter the band Kings Go Forth, whose album “The Outsiders Are Back” comes out on Tuesday (April 20) on David Byrne’s label Luaka Bop. From that brimming music apex Milwaukee comes singer Black Wolf and a bunch of funk-loving youngsters, who combine Curtis Mayfield-styled R&B, the heart of James Brown, the sounds of the Islands (see “1000 Songs”) and even a full bodied orchestra.

Listen and download “Don’t Take My Shadow” below. Put on something sexy and grab a hairbrush to sing into around the time of the instrumental breakdown.

Here’s some tour dates:

APR 19 – Richmond, Virginia @ Balliceaux

APR 20 – Washington, D.C. @ U Street Music Hall – Mingering Mike Presents

APR 21 – NYC @ Mercury Lounge

APR 24 – Fords, NJ – INSTORE @ Vintage Vinyl

APR 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Southpaw (2 shows!)

APR 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall