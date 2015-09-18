See what KISS looked like when they appeared on MTV sans-makeup, 32 years ago today

Thirty-one years ago today, KISS appeared in public for the first time without their trademark face paint.

The makeup-less appearance aired on MTV to promote the band”s new album, “Lick It Up,” and that was a beginning of a new era for the hard rock band as they abandoned the iconic makeup and studded black leather costumes.

Check out the MTV moment below:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Other notable Sept. 18 happenings in pop culture history:

• 1851: The first issue of The New York Times was published.

• 1927: The Columbia Phonograph Broadcasting System (CBS) first went on the air with a network of 16 radio stations.

• 1970: Jimi Hendrix died in London at age 27.

• 1976: Wild Cherry”s “Play that Funky Music” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It stayed at the top of the chart for three weeks.

• 1979: The Eagles” single “Heartache Tonight” was released. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 that November and won a Grammy Award the following year.

• 1987: “Fatal Attraction” opened in theaters. The film went on to receive six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

• 1999: At the 24th Toronto International Film Festival, “American Beauty” won the People”s Choice Award. It went on to win the Best Picture Oscar the following March.

• 2005: At the 57th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, “Everybody Loves Raymond” became the first comedy to have its final season win the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series since “Barney Miller” in 1982. Other notable winners were “Lost,” James Spader for “Boston Legal,” Felicity Huffman for “Desperate Housewives” and William Shatner for “Boston Legal.”

• 2009: Daytime soap “Guiding Light” aired its final episode, after airing for 72 years.

Birthdays: “X-Men” actor James Marsden (42), “Grease” actor and singer Frankie Avalon (75), “Big Fish” actress Alison Lohman (36), “Gothan” actress Jada Pinkett Smith (44), “Never Let Me Go” director Mark Romanek (56), “Grown Ups 2” actor and model Patrick Schwarzenegger (22), Aisha Tyler (45), rapper and “Pimp My Ride” host Xzibit (41)