20 years ago today: ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ series finale aired

It was 20 years ago today that The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air“s sixth and final season concluded on NBC.

In an emotional finale, fans watched the Banks family move out of their home as they left for the East Coast, leaving Will behind in California to finish his college studies. He does everything he can to prevent the house from selling, but eventually it”s time to say goodbye.

But not without one final Carlton Dance first.

Other notable May 20 happenings in pop culture history:

• 1957: Frank Sinatra recorded “Witchcraft” at Capitol Records.

• 1970: The Beatles documentary Let It Be opened in U.K. theaters.

• 1980: Kiss released Unmasked, the last studio album to feature the band”s original lineup until Kiss reunited in 1996.

• 1982: The series finale of cop sitcom Barney Miller aired on ABC.

• 1983: The Police released the single “Every Breath You Take.”

• 1987: Beverly Hills Cop II opened in theaters.

• 1989: Paula Abdul song “Forever Your Girl” hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, holding the top spot for two weeks.

• 1989: Toonces the Driving Cat took the wheel for the first time in his debut on Saturday Night Live, in an episode hosted by Steve Martin.

• 1993: The 11th and final season finale of Cheers aired on NBC.

• 1993: Seinfeld got really meta with “The Pilot” episode.

• 1997: The series finale of Roseanne aired on ABC.

• 2003: America”s Next Top Model premiered. It lasted 22 seasons (or “cycles”) until airing its series finale this past December, though the series is set to be rebooted on VH1 without Tyra Banks.

• 2003: The series finale of Buffy the Vampire Slayer aired on UPN.

Birthdays: pop star Cher (turns 70 today), Broadway actress Sierra Boggess (34), The Facts of Life actress Mindy Cohn (50), Gilmore Girls actor Matt Czuchry (39), Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson (24), Scandal actor Tony Goldwyn (56), Pocahontas actress and singer Judy Kuhn (58), R&B singer Naturi Naughton (32), Justified actor Timothy Olyphant (48), Battlestar Galactica actor Tahmoh Penikett (41), “Fight Song” singer Rachel Platten (35)