On Tim Burton, ‘Addams Family,’ and the death of creativity

I don’t think it would surprise anyone to learn that Charles Addams was a major influence on the artistic style of a young Tim Burton. I’m sure Edward Gorey and Gahan Wilson were equally influential in terms of ghoulish silly sensibility, but when you look at the black and white line work of Charles Addams, you see the direct precursor to almost every one of Burton’s signature quirks.
That’s cool. Burton wears his childhood influences like an open book, like many great visual stylists do, and in his case, he’s always been partial to a mix of the morbid and the hilarious. Addams is the master of that. I would argue that more people know his style from the original ’60s TV show “The Addams Family” or the feature films that were made in the ’90s than are actually familiar with his cartoons.
Understandably. Right now, the one place you can read the amazing work that Addams left behind is in those weird book things. The Addams family (the real one, not the creepy ooky kooky one) has worked hard to keep his work off of the Internet. There are only a handful of his hundreds of cartoons online, and since it’s so important to the estate, I won’t reprint one here as an example. The reality is, it’s far more likely that people stumbled across the TV show or the movies or the animated cartoon versions that have existed at various times, simply because that stuff is actively out there, easy to stumble over.
He worked in single-panels for the most part, so it’s not like Charles Addams had some richly detailed and elaborate mythology that he created. The “characters” really only took shape gradually, once they moved over to the TV show. There were two different live action series, several different animated series, the two feature films from Barry Sonnenfeld, and then some direct to video sequels, and there have been many different actors who have appeared in the various roles. At this point, Gomez and Morticia and Wednesday and Uncle Fester and Lurch and Pugsley have become icons, and right now, Bebe Neuwirth and Nathan Lane are starring in the musical version onstage, taking their turn.
We’ve got some upcoming coverage of the film “Despicable Me,” and you can feel the Charles Addams influence in that film as well. When I visited the offices of Illumination Entertainment to meet Chris Meledandri, he had several of the Addams collections, and he spoke about how much that work means to him. Dr. Seuss seems to be another major influence on Meledandri, and he got to work with Seuss’s iconic characters on “Horton Hears A Who” and the upcoming “The Lorax.” I guess I shouldn’t be shocked that he decided to go whole-hog and actually option the rights to the characters once again for a stop-motion animated version of “The Addams Family.”
But reading the rumors about Tim Burton signing on to direct the film for Meledandri… that depresses me. This week, Meledandri has fanned the flames again, saying that they’re developing it with Burton in mind. I’m sure that’s because everyone says he’s “perfect” for it. In the past few years, we’ve seen Burton make several films that were “perfect” for him. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” “Alice In Wonderland.” In the hypothetical, those films sound like they would be easy home runs, movies that perfectly match his strengths, but in practice, I found both of them to be nearly impossible to sit through, badly realized exercises in art direction.
Hasn’t Burton already worked out this impulse? When you look at “Vincent” or “Frankenweenie,” you can see how strongly influenced they are visually, and “Beetlejuice” features Winona Ryder basically playing Wednesday Addams. So if he’s already done his own original take, starting from this as an inspiration, why go to the source and do it again? Does anyone think Burton’s actually got something to say about these characters that he hasn’t already said or done?
So I’m going to implore Meledandri and Universal… please… if you want to use his name to sell the movie, make him a producer and ask him to visit the sets a few times and play with the groovy Addams characters… but don’t ask Tim Burton to direct the film. You’ll get another non-movie. You’ll get another one of these trailers that show a whole bunch of characters that look really neat, and then there will be two hours of characters standing around and being introduced and there won’t be any story that anyone cares about to tie it all together and it won’t matter and you’ll sell seventeen tons of merchandise at Hot Topic and there will be lots of pleased talk about the “property” and the “franchise” and the “units,” but is that really why you want to make a movie based on the work of Charles Addams?
At some point, don’t do the easy thing. Do the hard thing. What kills creativity is when everything’s too easy, when everything is decided based on how it looks on a poster. Find a filmmaker who has a great idea, not a filmmaker whose name will get you an automatic t-shirt deal. Don’t just make the knee-jerk decision, and yes… I know I’m just some dude on a website and Tim Burton’s last film earned a billion dollars, and that’s what every decision is based on in Hollywood… I KNOW THAT… but just because that’s how things are done, does that mean that’s how every single thing has to be done?
Please… at this point I don’t believe there’s any stemming the septic tide of non-stop remakes. But at least if you insist on going over and over familiar ground, make some brave choices in the process.
I agree. Even though I’d love to see a black and white, stop-motion version of the Addams Family, it would be good to get a more unexpected take on the material. Burton’s latest stuff mainly bores me (with the exception of Sweeney Todd). It would be cool to get a more low-fi take on this project.
“…there will be lots of pleased talk about the “property” and the “franchise” and the “units,” but is that really why you want to make a movie based on the work of Charles Addams?” Does Larry King wear braces?
This is exactly how I felt when I read he was linked to this the first time a month or so ago. DO SOMETHING NEW BURTON. You’re becoming a hack. Just the same boring style you’ve had for twenty years now. I know its making you really popular, and a lot of money…but it sucks, and I’m sick of it. This is about as generic a film as you could sign on for. Weak.
I’m glad more people feel this way, I’ve been sick of Burton for sometime now. The sad thing is that he’s talented, but he’s becoming a tired old genre unto himself.
I think it would be pointless for him to make this movie. I’d much rather him try something different (like with Big Fish). However, I loved Charlie and the Chocolate Factory…..Alice, not so much
I totally get the feeling being put forth here and to a point I agree with it but it seems like Burton’s own popularity has killed him with people, kind of like an indie band that “sells out” when a pop station finds their music. His sensibilities have become mainstreamed to the point that people look at them as passe which if you really think about it is patently absurd.
I’m not giving him a pass on recent movies, particularly Apes, but I thought Sleepy Hollow was pretty brilliant (and I get that’s it’s already nearly 10 years old) and as divisive as Alice turned out to be I still don’t think it was a terrible mistake to have him on it in concept.
As for the Addams – well I just watched an old re-run of a Scooby Doo movie with the characters in it (charming memory tbh). I think Charles Addams legacy will survive another cash in attempt as it’s hardly new.
I completely agree.
Re: Your observation of Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice. Christina Ricci has said she modeled Wednesday on Ryder’s performance in Beetlejuice. Wonder if she understood just how smart an idea that was. Her Wednesday is the definitive one, far as I’m concerned.
In a recent interview(sorry I can’t pinpoint where it is) with Burton, he has denied he is involved with an addams family film. Just letting you people know.
Burton is truly one of the most hit-or-miss directors working today (though lately, the misses are starting to outnumber the hits). Sadly, his all-too-familiar signature style is no longer the delightful surprise it was in his earlier films. The real problem with Alice was Linda Wolverton’s god-awful screenplay which tried to turn Alice into a feminist role-model, rather than the child Carroll created.
If anyone should direct a stop-motion Addams Family film, it should be the amazing Henry Selig whose brilliant adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s “Coraline” was one of last years best movies.
Well said!
Hard to believe that the guy that made ‘Beetlejuice’, ‘Batman’ and ‘Edward Scissorhands’ is the same guy that made ‘Planet of the Apes’, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and ‘Alice in Wonderland’.
Drew, you perfectly summed up why Burton should not do this. But if he does take the project, it will probably make a zillion dollars and be creatively horrible. Hmmm, I wonder what the producers and Burton are going to do in light of that logic…?
But, guys, this could be really good. Am I realy the only one who wants to see what Burton can do with a stop motion black and white Adam’s Family movie? I never saw his Alice. BUT I would be happy to just have a book of images from that movie. I don’t think I have ever liked an Alice adaptation. Is it even possible to make a good one? I hope for the best.
By the way: Bebe Neuwirth as Morticia may be the best casting ever. Make another live action film with Bebe as Morticia. I’m there!
Granted it’s been a while but I honestly thought that Tim Burton had directed one or both of those Addams Family movies form the early 90s.