‘Once’ director reteaming with U2 on new movie

U2 are going back to the movies.

Bono and The Edge will be involved in the soundtrack for the upcoming film “Sing Street” from “Once” writer-director John Carney.

The semi-autobiographical film centers on a 14-year-old Dubliner named “Cosmo,” who escapes his troubled home life and school bullies by starting a band, and eventually runs away to London with his aspiring model girlfriend. There, the duo will try to turn their dreams of success become a reality. Bono and the Edge have long been friends with Carney.

Carney and Anthony Bregman will co-produce in partnership with Kevin Frakes and Raj Brinder Singh in the U.S., along with Paul Trijbits and Christian Grass in the U.K. FilmNation Entertainment will handle international sales, beginning at the Berlin Film Festival this week. “John Carney has carved out a genre of his own — beautiful, soulful movies packed with longing, love, and music. ‘Sing Street’ is his ‘Cinema Paradiso’ — the musical film answer to where it all came from,” said Bregman in a press release.

Principal photography is set to start this summer in Dublin.

U2 are currently nominated for an Oscar for their song contribution to “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.” The Grammy-winners are reportedly working on a new album.