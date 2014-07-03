Meet ‘Once Upon a Time’s’ live-action version of Elsa from ‘Frozen’

You've already met who will play the live-action versions of “Frozen” characters Ana and Kristoff on “Once Upon a Time,” and now the Snow Queen herself has been revealed.

Georgina Haig has been selected to play Elsa on season four of the ABC series this fall.

The “Frozen” storyline on “Once Upon a Time” will likely take place after the events of the animated smash hit movie, according to EW. In the film, Elsa was voiced by Broadway star Idina Menzel.

Haig played Henrietta “Etta” Bishop on several episodes of FOX”s “Fringe,” and currently stars on the CBS' “Reckless.”

On “once,” she'll join newcomer Elizabeth Lail as Elsa's sister Anna, and former “Greek” star Scott Michael Foster as Kristoff.

“Once Upon a Time” Season 4 premieres in September.

What do you think of the casting news? Is Georgina Haig a good choice?