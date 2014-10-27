One Direction and Lorde are headed to the American Music Awards

One Direction, Fergie and Lorde have joined the performing lineup for the 2014 American Music Awards.

Fergie is likely to sing her new single “L.A. Love (La La)” while 1D is touted to be tackling a song from their new album “Four” — perhaps “Steal My Girl,” which just got a new music video. Lorde curated the entire soundtrack to “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” and led with the single “Yellow Flick Beat,” so maybe she'll dash that in her performance.

Those artists join Charli XCX, Sam Smith, Mary J. Blige, 5 Seconds of Summer and Pitbull as performers at the AMAs; the latter is also host for the evening.

The AMAs take place on Nov. 23 at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. Rapper Iggy Azalea leads nominations with six nods — did you see her performance on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend? Think she'll perform, too?