Listen: One Direction covers Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’

#ONE DIRECTION
08.15.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

So maybe One Direction thinks Beady Eye did a lousy job on “Wonderwall”  during the Olympic closing ceremonies in London too. Why else would they release their own version of Oasis”s modern classic?

(If you missed it, Beady Eye, which is basically Oasis minus Noel Gallagher, delivered one of the most torpid versions of the song ever on Sunday).

[More after the jump…]

Sitting around on the beach with the blond one (okay, I do actually know his name is Niall Horan) strumming a guitar seated on a cooler, the five lads perform their own version as the waves ever so gently crash onto the shore. There”s also a soccer ball in the background.

One Direction”s version is a bit of a mess and it sounds only slightly better than  we all sound when someone pulls out a guitar at the beach (I know, it happens every day in your life, right?). They sound ragged and like they didn”t rehearse it 10 times already. It doesn”t matter because 1D fans who weren”t even born when the song originally came out in 1995 will clamor to this version and love how deep the members of 1D are and want to save them all.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#ONE DIRECTION
TAGSBeady EyeNiall Horannoel gallagheroasisone directionWONDERWALL

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 19 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP