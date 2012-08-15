Listen: One Direction covers Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’

So maybe One Direction thinks Beady Eye did a lousy job on “Wonderwall” during the Olympic closing ceremonies in London too. Why else would they release their own version of Oasis”s modern classic?
(If you missed it, Beady Eye, which is basically Oasis minus Noel Gallagher, delivered one of the most torpid versions of the song ever on Sunday).
Sitting around on the beach with the blond one (okay, I do actually know his name is Niall Horan) strumming a guitar seated on a cooler, the five lads perform their own version as the waves ever so gently crash onto the shore. There”s also a soccer ball in the background.
One Direction”s version is a bit of a mess and it sounds only slightly better than we all sound when someone pulls out a guitar at the beach (I know, it happens every day in your life, right?). They sound ragged and like they didn”t rehearse it 10 times already. It doesn”t matter because 1D fans who weren”t even born when the song originally came out in 1995 will clamor to this version and love how deep the members of 1D are and want to save them all.
This sounded so good, and so different from what they normally sing
While the condescending tone in which this article was written is refreshing, it might be beneficial reporting-wise to know that this cover was done almost a calendar year ago, so they weren’t making a dig at Beady Eye’s performance. Besides that, covering the song was more of a spur-of-the-moment, having fun and goofing off thing more than anything else. Of course it sounded like a mess, as it usually does when a group of people sitting around and messing about do when they offhandedly decide to sing a song together. Of course, when *I* casually sing my favorite songs with my friends it’s for no purpose other than having fun and being silly, but I wholeheartedly agree and have absolutely no doubt that these boys’ aim was to impress the world with their musical versatility and prowess. Posers.