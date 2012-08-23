One Direction plans November album release

One Direction is definitely striking while the boy band iron is hot. In November, the British quintet will release a new album, less than eight months after its debut, “Up All Night,” came out in the U.S.

That album, which is the top-selling album in the U.S. released by an act in 2012, is in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 23 weeks after its debut. It has sold more than 1.1 million copies.

The still-untitled album will be preceded by “Live While We”re Young,” the appropriately-titled first single, which comes out Oct. 1. Sevan Kotecha, Rami Yacoub and Carl Falk wrote the tune; they are the same team responsible for the band”s breakthrough U.S. smash, “What Makes You Beautiful.” Also contributing to the new album are Dr. Luke, Ed Sheeran, Tom Fletcher, and Toby Gad.

As you”ll recall, One Direction already put tickets for is Spring 2013 U.S. tour on sale more than a year in advance. The U.K. portion includes nine shows at London”s O2 Arena.