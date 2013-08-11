The screams of millions of teens and tweens will no doubt be heard all around the country on Sunday evening during FOX’s broadcast of the 2013 Teen Choice Awards, and a slew of big names including Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, R&B crooner Miguel and, yes, One Direction were on hand to greet their fans at Los Angeles’s Gibson Ampitheater prior to the show. Click on the gallery below for all the red carpet pics.
One Direction, Selena Gomez, Miguel and more hit the 2013 Teen Choice red carpet
HitFix 08.11.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Demi Lovato#Ed Sheeran
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With