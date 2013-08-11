One Direction, Selena Gomez, Miguel and more hit the 2013 Teen Choice red carpet

08.11.13 5 years ago

The screams of millions of teens and tweens will no doubt be heard all around the country on Sunday evening during FOX’s broadcast of the 2013 Teen Choice Awards, and a slew of big names including Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, R&B crooner Miguel and, yes, One Direction were on hand to greet their fans at Los Angeles’s Gibson Ampitheater prior to the show. Click on the gallery below for all the red carpet pics.

