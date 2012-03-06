One Thing I Love Today: ‘Game Of Thrones’ arrives on Blu-ray in spectacular fashion

I’ve read the first book in George R.R. Martin’s epic “A Song Of Ice and Fire” series, and I’m a fan of that book. I have heard a wide range of opinions about the rest of the series, and I’ve done my best to avoid spoilers, since I have the books here in the house and will read them at some point. I did not watch the HBO adaptation of the first book when it aired, so I’ve waited patiently for the Blu-ray release. I have a preference for powering through a full season of TV when I can, and I can’t think of a show better suited for that sort of marathon viewing than this one.
When HBO decides to gamble on a show, they go big, and I respect that. “Game Of Thrones” is gorgeous, and it looks and sounds tremendous on Blu-ray. What makes the Blu-ray the ultimate edition, though, is the way they’ve taken full advantage of the interactive nature of the format to help viewers if they want help keeping track of the show’s complex family politics. I think the show does a great job of explaining it all for you, but I understand that it’s a dense bit of text overall, and the extra features here are outstanding. You can turn on a program guide that will work during the episodes, giving you facts and history and interconnections at moments you might need the prompt.
What makes the adaptation, spearheaded by David Benioff and D.B Weiss, such a remarkable accomplishment is the way they’ve taken the details of the book and the characters and they’ve remained very faithful while making constant small improvements that add up to what feels like the book Martin meant to publish, if not the one he actually did. It’s unusual to see guys like Martin and Robert Kirkman involved so directly with the shows that are being adapted from their work, and it seems like the best formula here is adding some strong voices to the original creator and seeing what sort of alchemy results. The various directors all do strong, visually powerful work, and they build a world that the actors can fully lose themselves in. I find it amazing that Timothy Van Patten, one of the worst actors of the ’80s, roundly and deservedly mocked by MST3K at the height of his horribleness, has become a genuinely gifted director whose work here set a tone that was matched by Alan Taylor, Brian Kirk, David Nutter, Daniel Minahan and David Petarca with aplomb.
“Game Of Thrones” benefits enormously from the cast that they assembled. Lena Headey, Sean Bean, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Aidan Gillen, Kit Harington, Mark Addy, Charles Dance, Iain Glen, Harry Lloyd, Jason Momoa, and more… all perfectly cast, as if pulled directly out of Martin’s head. This succeeds where so many fantasy films fail because of the reality that they create. While this is a world where dragons existed at some point, and where there is a suggestion of old magic resurging with a new strength, there’s nothing about this that feels unreal. It is very grounded, with a sense of real history. I’ve written at length about my love of “Lord Of The Rings,” but this is after something different. Peter Jackson is not just willing to indulge the fantastic… it’s one of the reasons he was drawn to those books. But here, the goal seems to be a reality that holds the fantastic at arm’s length, and it is utterly engrossing.
Also, in the best tradition of what TV can do that feature films cannot, this series is wildly canny about the use of the sting or the cliffhanger. Every episode ends at exactly the right place to bait the hook for the next episode, and it is addictive. I would have gone mental at the end of some of those episodes if I hadn’t had the next one ready to cue up and play as soon as I was done. The show is built around these amazing emotional crescendos, and while this isn’t a show that is built to run forever, thriving on the stagnation that is so often built into the very nature of episodic drama, it is a show that will burn wildly bright during its time on the air.
I used to joke when they were trying to find directors for the “Harry Potter” series, before they started production on the first film, that if they hired Robert Rodriguez for the job, JK Rowling would end up writing novelizations because he would make all seven films in about two and a half years. Knowing the pace at which Martin has been publishing his books so far, I’m curious to see if he manages to get his story on the page and in bookstores before the HBO series laps him and has to start inventing material. This first story arc writes a pretty big check, and I’m curious if (A) Martin can cash it, and if not, (B) if the television show can.
I love it when television breaks the form, tries something new, and has a voice all its own, and “Game Of Thrones” manages to draw important lessons from the best dramatic series of the last fifteen years while also carving out territory that feels new. It is a thrilling box set, rich with extras for fans and built to help even the most casual viewer feel fully informed as they watch, and a great example of when content and packaging work together.
“Game Of Thrones” is on Blu-ray now.
Just got through The Town Ultimate Collector’s Edition (which I think is superior to every other cut) and Thrones came in the mail too. Can’t wait to rewatch with the interactive feature.
last night i got the email letting me know that my BRay collection was on it’s way, i should get it in a couple of days.. went to bed with joker-like grin from ear to ear. the only thing missing was me whispering myself to sleep “winter is coming, winter is coming”
>=)
I think you titled this article wrong…shouldn’t it be:
Two Things I Love Today: Mass Effect 3 and GoT?
Anyway, we watched the first ep (trying to re-watch the season before season 2 begins)…just as great as I remembered!
Drew, what do you think of the opening titles? I think it’s the most interesting title sequence I have ever seen. Very creative and brilliant way to show the audience the kingdoms of the warring families. Also it looks so realistic despite the fact that it is obviously CGI.
Before that the opening titles to ‘Carnivale’ were the high water mark IMHO.
The same company (Elastic) was responsible for both.
Also the theme song is a beautiful piece of work and works perfectly with the titles.
Hell, they just parodied it in the opening couch gag on The Simpsons this week!
Peter Dinkelage owns this entire series. The fates aligned for both George R.R. Martin and Peter Dinkelage with this series. Dinkelage was lucky enough to be born at the right time to play such a well-written compelling character and Martin lucked out to have such a cool charismatic actor available to play his character perfectly.
I think Dinkelage has taken over Sean Bean’s place as the face of the show, and that’s awesome.
The actor who plays Varys is excellent. S Class. And those scenes between him and Petyr were the best new touches that they added. (along with a good scene between Robert and Cersei)
But while I’m not saying I dislike them, the portrayals of Jon and Cersei (and maybe Cat( were dissapointing.
Most everyone else is super-awesome, though.
I got my bluray set yesterday and I’m waiting till the weekend to watch them all.
You’re going to love the rest of the books.
Someone on Twitter said: Lord Of The Rings is fantasy as directed by John Ford. Game of Thrones is fantasy as directed by Sergio Leone. That is what finally sunk me into reading the first book so I can buy this set and watch it.
