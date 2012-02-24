One Thing I Love Today: Why you really need to see ‘Gambit’ tonight

I am a “Gambit” pimp.
For those of you unfamiliar with the film, you can go ahead and start writing me the “thank you” note you’ll eventually send to me right now, because “Gambit” is one of those movies that people get passionate about after they’ve seen it. I was the same way. I’d never heard of it until QT Quattro, the fourth of Quentin Tarantino’s film festivals in Austin where he would take over the Alamo Drafthouse for a week or more and just show prints that he owned. It was February of 2000 when I attended the festival where he showed “Gambit,” and here’s what I wrote about it afterwards:
I”ve never seen GAMBIT before. In fact, I”ve never heard of it. No matter. I”ve seen it now, and I”m totally taken with it. It”s one of the most consistently clever heist films I”ve seen, and there”s a wonderful balance between the plan the way it should work and the way it finally does work. Herbert Lom and Michael Caine are both excellent in the film, delivering wry comic work, fully engaged by the whole cat and mouse of being thief and target. I have to reserve special praise for McLaine, though. When I was a kid, she was already starring in TERMS OF ENDEARMENT, so that”s the image of her I had first. It”s hard to reconcile the wicked funny f**k bunny of THE APARTMENT and this film with her New Age grandmotherly self, but there”s no denying her appeal in this film. She”s such a confident comedian, so knowing, so in command of herself physically, that she energizes the first 20 minutes of the film without saying a single word.
It”s funny what can distract you from a picture. For me, the one thing that jarred me (pun fully intended) in GAMBIT was the score, written by the wonderful Maurice Jarre. The main theme of the film is quoted directly from his own LAWRENCE OF ARABIA. It”s a major quote, and it would pull me out of the movie for a moment each and every time it happened. That”s a minor quibble, though, not even a real complaint. The day I complain about watching a great film while listening to Maurice Jarre music, you should remind me to quit doing this. This film is a long con from the moment it starts, and not just for the characters. Sargent and Neames work with confidence and poise to hoodwink the audience, and when we all realized exactly how we were being played, the audience went nuts, cheering wildly at the sheer skill. From that moment on, the film had a blank check of goodwill from me. Thankfully, it”s much more than just one clever moment. It keeps working overtime to the very last frame, which should leave you smiling from ear to ear if you have any affection at all for the genre.
Now, twelve years later, I’ve seen the film five or six times, and I’ve grown to love it even more. I have spent those twelve years doing everything I can to motivate other people to see it, which was complicated by the fact that it wasn’t on video for the longest time. Right now, it’s available for purchase exclusively from Amazon, as part of their Universal Vault Series, but it’s also available streaming through Netflix Instant.
I assume you will eventually decide to buy the film after you see it, but since you’re probably as clueless about it as I was before it was shown to me, let me urge you to check it out on Netflix streaming right now. It’s only going to be available on the service until February 29th, so you should forget any plans you had for your weekend simply because I say so, and you should watch the film immediately.
I’m only kind of kidding. I really do feel that strongly about it, and the reason is because this film is a reminder of just how important a great script is. That would seem self-evident, yet this is an industry that consistently treats the writer and his work like an afterthought, like an inconvenient part of a process that would be better off if only we could get all the darn writers out of it.
Later this year, there will be a remake of “Gambit” arriving in theaters, with Michael Hoffman directing from a script written by Joel and Ethan Coen. The logline description is “An art curator enlists the services of a Texas steer roper to con a wealthy collector into buying a phony Monet painting.” I’ve read the Coens script, and it’s a very different animal than the original. The scam involved is nothing like what happens in the original film, and in this case, the best case scenario is that this new film, which will star Cameron Diaz, Colin Firth, and Alan Rickman as a wildly wealthy nudist with a fondness for Monet, will lead people back to find the original, which will delight them in a whole different way.
But regardless of the remake, I just want people to see this movie. I want other people to love the movie the way I love it. My friends are all already onboard, and in fact, this neatly dovetails with the first “One Thing I Love Today” I ran this week when “Cougar Town” pays homage to the film later this season. I haven’t seen the episode yet, but just knowing that Kevin Biegel got a network to spring for his “‘Gambit’ episode” makes me deeply, deeply happy.
It’s kind of amazing to me that Alvin Sargent, born in 1927, is still writing studio movies today. This business is so brutally focused on age that I could easily imagine him sidelined, even if he is married to a producer. But he’s been a key part of the “Spider-Man” films so far, and he’s a credited writer on this summer’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” as well. He’s got some remarkable credits on his filmography, including “Paper Moon” and “Ordinary People” and “Straight Time” and even “What About Bob?”, but for me, “Gambit” might be the best of the bunch, a heist movie where the romance is just as strong and just as smart, and where every single piece of the puzzle works. I mentioned my fondness for the film to Michael Caine on the set of “Journey 2” last year, and he lit up at the mention of it. “There’s one you don’t hear about often,” he said. “I remember it being as much fun to watch as it was to make.” My shameless crush on young Shirley MacLaine (ah, the terrible things I’d do with a time machine) has probably never been worse than it is when I see “Gambit,” where she’s beautiful and hilarious and where her character evolves from this intentionally unknowable mystery into one of the most endearing, human, charming characters she ever played. And Herbert Lom? Well, as much as I treasure him in the “Pink Panther” films, I love what a great games-playing partner he is in this movie, and how much class and style Lom could bring to a role.
“Gambit” is that rarest of things… a movie that a major studio released with major movie stars that is genuinely great, but that somehow slipped through the cracks completely. So often, when you get around to watching a classic of yesteryear, it comes with a ton of baggage, and chances are you’ve already picked it up by osmosis thanks to the way culture works. I know that when I finally saw “Psycho,” I felt like I’d seen it before because of how many references to it there are in pop culture. The same was true of “Casablanca,” “Gone With The Wind,” and “Citizen Kane” for me. They were pre-digested to such a degree that I don’t feel like I ever had a pure experience with any of them. But “Gambit” lurks out there, mostly unheralded, waiting for every new audience to be blown away, and if I can do my part to convince even a few of you to give it a try before it drops off Netflix, I’ll feel like my Movie Karma is in alignment for the weekend.
Another reason– the Roger C. Carmel,AKA Harry Mudd cameo.
I remember reading about this when you wrote as Moriarty which made me search for the movie for years to no avail, until I finally got my hands on it last year through amazon. I never did thank you for that. So. Thank you good sir!
I saw your tweeting about the movie when it was made available to Instant…. Ironically, I was in the middle of a heist movie run with my (non-cinephile) fiance when we watched it. When the twist occurred, I had a huge smile for the rest of the film; even my fiance, who generally doesn’t appreciate older films, was smitten. Also, I totally get the Shirley MacLaine infatuation from this movie…
Even with the cultural osmosis, sometimes you get lucky and miss some important points, thus allowing the movie to still surprise you.
For instance, I knew of the “Psycho” shower scene, but did not know anything about the end of the movie until I finally saw it in college in ’89. Based on the audible reaction, neither did about 2/3 of the audience.
The one I felt kind of dumb about in retrospect, though, was “Citizen Kane”. I had a Dr. Demento CD with Julie Brown’s “The Homecoming Queen’s Got a Gun”, which explicitly says “It’s like in that movie Citizen Kane, where you find out that Rosebud is a sled.” [ex post facto Spoiler Alert!]
But somehow I got it in my head that it was some sort of 1930’s slang, like “Rosebud is a moll” or “Rosebud is a patsy”. When I finally saw the movie (again, in college), the final scene surprised me. And then made me feel dumb.
Oh, and yes, Gambit is great. But I’m afraid my thanks have to go to Quint for convincing me to watch it.
You know you can stream this on Netflix right now if you want to. It’s amazing some of the stuff they have on there. Thanks for the reminder, I haven’t seen this in a decade or more.
Don’t believe the hype, while it is a slightly charming film you would be better off watching Charade which has loads more charm.
I’m with you on young Shirley MacLaine in the 60s Drew. She was insanely cute and hot back then. The movie for me is “What A Way To Go!” by the writers of SINGIN IN THE RAIN. Not as great as that one but it does have a MacLaine in an incredible variety of different sexy outfits and bunch of guest appearances by different leading men Dean Martin, Dick Van Dyke, Paul Newman, Robert Mitchum and Gene Kelly.
I thought you were avidly against NETFLIX streaming? What changed your mind?
I appreciate the heads up. Gambit has been in my queue for months, but I’ve never gotten around to watching it. Now it’s a priority since there’s only a few days left.
Drew, I read this article and instantly woke up this morning and put the movie on. You are completely right. It’s a wonderful flick from start to finish. Coincidentally I watched the original Italian Job the other day and wasn’t as taken with it the way I expected to be. This is definitely more up my alley. Thanks for the recommendation!
Ok I just watched this on Netflix Drew. Now I want you to know how I never ever watch old movies really, I mean, I have the original planet of the apes because my dad showed it to me young and I grew attached, and loved the ending, but as a movie fan, I still havent gotten around to a bunch of the older classics, meaning stuff before the 70s. Having said that, reading all your articles and seeing your taste in movies, as well as your logic in assessing movies, new and old, I felt compelled to watch this right away. I like heist movies, and I love michael caine in his current age, anytime he is on screen. This movie was a revelation and has really opened me up to watching more early Michael Caine movies, as well as not being afraid to reach further back in time. I loved the twist beginning, and am thrilled to share this movie with another close friend of mine that loves movies as much as I do. Thank you so much and I hope to again someday be as pleasantly surprised by a movie that I have never heard of before as I was by this one.
Watched Gambit last night thanks to this article and found it to be a real pleasure. I always want to sit down and watch some older films I haven’t seen, but usually because of either time or too many options I end up just catching up on TV instead. After reading Gambit will be spoofed in an upcoming episode of Cougar Town I knew I had to watch it right away and I’m glad I did. Gambit was a fantastic heist film with a wonderful first act twist.
I enjoyed the first act but found myself thinking it was pretty sexist with the woman never being allowed to talk and the heist just far too easy, especially the way Michael Cain so easily took out guards. I was delighted to see my suspicions were explained and well worth the reveal. The whole film was a joy to watch and I’m happy I decided to sit down and actually watch it.
This column has already become one of my favorite pieces to read each day and I hope to continue to use it as a way to dedicate myself to actually watching some classic movies, and absorbing whatever various media you discuss. Thanks Drew!