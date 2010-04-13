‘One Tree Hill’ star causes ‘Discomfort’ on ABC

04.14.10 8 years ago
With “One Tree Hill” once again on The CW’s bubble, long-time star Sophia Bush is making other possible pilot plans.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bush has booked one of the leads in ABC’s comedy “Southern Discomfort.” 
Bush will play Haley, a recent Harvard grad and daughter of the characters played by Don Johnson and Mary Steenburgen in the the Sony Picture TV, Tantamount and ABC Studios production.
“Southern Discomfort” will be in second position to “One Tree Hill” for Bush, whose Brooke Davis has weathered multiple time shifts and the departure of several other long-time leads on the series. “One Tree Hill” will return to The CW after a lengthy hiatus next Monday with its fate presumably still up in the air.
In addition to “One Tree Hill,” Bush’s credits have included “Nip/Tuck” on the small screen and “The Hitcher” and “John Tucker Must Die” on the big screen.

Around The Web

TAGSABCcastingONE TREE HILLpilotsSOPHIA BUSHSouthern DiscomfortTV

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP