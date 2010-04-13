‘One Tree Hill’ star causes ‘Discomfort’ on ABC

With “One Tree Hill” once again on The CW’s bubble, long-time star Sophia Bush is making other possible pilot plans.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Bush has booked one of the leads in ABC’s comedy “Southern Discomfort.”

Bush will play Haley, a recent Harvard grad and daughter of the characters played by Don Johnson and Mary Steenburgen in the the Sony Picture TV, Tantamount and ABC Studios production.

“Southern Discomfort” will be in second position to “One Tree Hill” for Bush, whose Brooke Davis has weathered multiple time shifts and the departure of several other long-time leads on the series. “One Tree Hill” will return to The CW after a lengthy hiatus next Monday with its fate presumably still up in the air.

In addition to “One Tree Hill,” Bush’s credits have included “Nip/Tuck” on the small screen and “The Hitcher” and “John Tucker Must Die” on the big screen.