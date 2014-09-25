Your afternoon cry: OneRepublic’s new ‘I Lived’ music video

Just in case this morning's mashup of Sara Bareilles' “Brave” and Cyndi Lauper's “True Colors” didn't bring a tear to your eye, awaken that dead heart of yours to OneRepublic's new music video to “I Lived.”

The video follows Bryan, who's lived his 15 years on this Earth with Cystic Fibrosis, and helps to raise money with a team of other cyclists to raise funds for CF research.

The clip intersperses his story with beautiful scenery from OneRepublic's home state of Colorado, landing at their concert at the stunning Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Lyrically, the song is a celebration of life, with the hope that when your final moment comes, that you can say that “I Lived.”

Ryan Tedder really can't help himself: he knows how to work his way around a great melody, with some of the most earnest approaches to words in pop radio music today. Expect to hear this song all over the place this fall. I'm thinking reality TV shows. Mark these words.

This video had a preview last night via new Fall TV show “Red Band Society” on FOX, which centers on a group of ailing teens living in the children's unit of a hospital.