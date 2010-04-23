Oprah premieres the new ‘Twilight Saga: Eclipse’ trailer

On Thursday (April 23) morning, Oprah Winfrey debuted the new trailer for “Twilight Saga: Eclipse” on her TV show and then on her website.

After concentrating on the Bella-Jacob-Edward love triangle in the first teaser, this full trailer is more plot-driven, concentrating on the newborn vampire army being raised by Victoria (new addition Bryce Dallas Howard) and its threat to all of our heroes back in Forks.

We get vampires rising from the water, Victoria racing through the forest, plenty of clashing werewolves and, of course, at least one shot of Taylor Lautner with his shirt off. We get our first look at Riley (Xavier Samuel), a bunch of scared Cullens and a couple shots of red-eyed Dakota Fanning.

The trailer has very little of Edward, only some Bella and only one or two frames of implied romance.

Is the feeling that young female viewers were already going to see “Eclipse” and that this action-filled trailer might be able to convince a few more men to sign on? It certainly seems that way.

Currently the trailer isn’t available for embedding, but you can check it out here . We’ll post the full trailer as soon as it’s available.

And as fans already know, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” opens on June 30 at theaters everywhere.