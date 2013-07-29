Watch: Oprah Winfrey is really, super into Hugh Jackman’s abs

#Wolverine
07.29.13 5 years ago

The last time Hugh Jackman and Oprah Winfrey rendezvoused for a tete-a-tete (they’re fancy folk and so they deserve fancy words), Hugh almost lost his eyeball. This time around was more pleasant for the actor, as Oprah spent most of their segment complimenting him on his well-constructed abs (they’re real, in case you thought they were maybe not real) and talking about how he “lives at the center of things” — which I’m taking to mean that Hugh is friends with Gwyneth Paltrow.

What have we learned today? Wolverine: adamantium body; Hugh Jackman: all-human body.

