Oprah Winfrey Network lands new Rosie O’Donnell show

OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network has recruited Rosie O’Donnell to return to daytime as the host of a new talk show set to premiere in 2011.

O’Donnell, described in the OWN press release as “multiple Emmy award-winning television host, celebrated performer, renowned philanthropist and all-around talent” had been considered one of many possible candidates to take Winfrey’s space when her talk show juggernaut ends in 2011. Instead, the “League of Their Own” star will be joining forces with Oprah.

“Rosie is an undeniable talent who has captivated TV audiences for nearly 20 years,” says Winfrey in the OWN statement. “She”s a true original, who brings her authentic voice, dynamic energy and pure passion to everything she does.”

O’Donnell adds, “It’s an honor and a privilege to work with Oprah Winfrey on her network. I”m excited to be back on daytime television.”

OWN CEO Christina Norman chips in, “We are thrilled to have her be a part of OWN.”

The currently untitled program will be produced by O’Donnell and was brought to OWN by Dick Robertson and Scott Carlin. The hour-long daily show will be based in New York.

O’Donnell won six straight Daytime Emmys as Outstanding Talk Show Host during her time on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.” She later replaced Meredith Vieira on “The View” and was most recently seen in the HBO special “A Family Is a Family is A Family: A Rosie O”Donnell Celebration.”